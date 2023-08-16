National Football League
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey to undergo surgery, status for season-opener in doubt
National Football League

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey to undergo surgery, status for season-opener in doubt

Published Aug. 16, 2023 12:47 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Ravens could be without one of their top defensive players when the regular season opens up in September. 

Marlon Humphrey is dealing with a foot injury that will require surgery, NFL Media reported Wednesday. The injury is expected to keep the All-Pro cornerback sidelined for one month as he could undergo surgery as early as Wednesday, NFL Media added in its report. 

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Humphrey would undergo surgery following the team's practice on Wednesday. Humphrey participated in Tuesday's joint practice with the Washington Commanders but wasn't seen at Wednesday's practice. 

If Humphrey is out for at least a month, he'll almost assuredly miss the Ravens' season-opening matchup against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10. Baltimore then plays the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 17 and the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 24. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing Humphrey is obviously a blow to the Ravens' secondary. The corner made first-team All-Pro in 2019 and has earned three Pro Bowl nods over the past four seasons, leading the league with eight forced fumbles in 2020 and recording eight interceptions during that stretch. Last season, he had 71 combined tackles, seven passes defended and three sacks. 

Humphrey isn't the only member of Baltimore's secondary dealing with an injury, either. Free agent addition Rock Ya-Sin has been out of practice since Aug. 2 due to an undisclosed leg-related injury. Harbaugh said that Ya-Sin is "not too far off," which is good news for the Ravens as he was projected to start opposite of Humphrey. 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens
Marlon Humphrey
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Women's World Cup final preview: Why England vs. Spain is the right matchup

Women's World Cup final preview: Why England vs. Spain is the right matchup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes