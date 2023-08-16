National Football League Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey to undergo surgery, status for season-opener in doubt Published Aug. 16, 2023 12:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens could be without one of their top defensive players when the regular season opens up in September.

Marlon Humphrey is dealing with a foot injury that will require surgery, NFL Media reported Wednesday. The injury is expected to keep the All-Pro cornerback sidelined for one month as he could undergo surgery as early as Wednesday, NFL Media added in its report.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Humphrey would undergo surgery following the team's practice on Wednesday. Humphrey participated in Tuesday's joint practice with the Washington Commanders but wasn't seen at Wednesday's practice.

If Humphrey is out for at least a month, he'll almost assuredly miss the Ravens' season-opening matchup against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10. Baltimore then plays the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 17 and the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 24.

Losing Humphrey is obviously a blow to the Ravens' secondary. The corner made first-team All-Pro in 2019 and has earned three Pro Bowl nods over the past four seasons, leading the league with eight forced fumbles in 2020 and recording eight interceptions during that stretch. Last season, he had 71 combined tackles, seven passes defended and three sacks.

Humphrey isn't the only member of Baltimore's secondary dealing with an injury, either. Free agent addition Rock Ya-Sin has been out of practice since Aug. 2 due to an undisclosed leg-related injury. Harbaugh said that Ya-Sin is "not too far off," which is good news for the Ravens as he was projected to start opposite of Humphrey.

