National Football League Joe Burrow suffers calf injury, carted off at Bengals practice Published Jul. 27, 2023 4:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Bengals are holding their breath after Joe Burrow needed to be carted off late in Thursday's training-camp practice. Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the star quarterback sustained a calf injury.

"It was 10 minutes ago, so we don't have any more information than that," Taylor said.

The injury occurred during an 11-on-11 drill when Burrow rolled to his right but came up limping, going down to the ground. Burrow appeared to be favoring his right leg on the play.

Burrow was wearing a sleeve on his right leg, eliciting questions about whether he was already dealing with an injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor downplayed that idea.

"I think a lot of guys after the first day have some soreness," Taylor said. "That's it."

Taylor added that a lot of their players were dealing with soreness entering Thursday.

Burrow's injury comes at a big time for the Bengals and for himself. Cincinnati is looking to get over the hump in 2023 and win a Super Bowl after losing in the AFC title game last year and in the Super Bowl the season prior.

A lot of that was due to Burrow, who is likely the next quarterback to receive a massive contract extension. After Justin Herbert received a five-year, $262.5 million deal on Tuesday, multiple reports indicated that Burrow is expected to receive a larger deal than that one.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow

share