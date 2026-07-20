2026 NFL Odds: Which WR Will Lead League In Receiving Yards, Touchdowns?

Elite wide receivers are often the driving force behind the NFL's most explosive offenses.

Let's take a look at the odds for which players will lead the league in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, as of July 22 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

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Puka Nacua is +550 to lead the NFL in receiving yards (Simon Bruty/SI via Getty Images).

Most regular-season receiving yards

Puka Nacua: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Ja'Marr Chase: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

CeeDee Lamb: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Justin Jefferson: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Nico Collins: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Drake London: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

A.J. Brown: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

What to know: This race is expected to be extremely close, with several superstar receivers clustered near the top of the oddsboard. Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards in 2025, while Puka Nacua finished second with 1,715 despite playing one fewer game. Elsewhere on the oddsboard, Nico Collins and CeeDee Lamb are among the contenders after abbreviated 2025 seasons. Collins finished with 1,117 receiving yards in 15 games, while Lamb posted 1,077 yards in 14. A.J. Brown also makes the list in his first season with the New England Patriots and quarterback Drake Maye.

Ja'Marr Chase is favored to lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Most regular-season receiving TDs

Ja'Marr Chase: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Davante Adams: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

CeeDee Lamb: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Puka Nacua: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

A.J. Brown: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Tee Higgins: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Nico Collins: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Justin Jefferson: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Drake London: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

What to know: Despite only catching 60 passes for 789 yards, Davante Adams led the entire NFL in receiving touchdowns last season with 14, establishing himself as a major red zone weapon for Matthew Stafford. As a result, Adams enters the 2026 season with the second-best odds (+700) to lead the league in receiving touchdowns once again. Ja'Marr Chase is the current favorite at +650 after catching eight touchdown passes in 16 games last season, tied for 11th in the NFL. Meanwhile, his Bengals teammate, Tee Higgins, finished tied for second in the league with 11 receiving TDs. Several other superstars atop the oddsboard produced double-digit touchdown seasons in 2025, including Amon-Ra St. Brown (11), Nacua (10), and Smith-Njigba (10).