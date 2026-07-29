New York Giants Over/Under Win Total: Can John Harbaugh Turn Things Around?

In 2025, the New York Giants finished with a 4-13 record and last in the NFC East.

The Giants have just one winning season since 2016. Aside from their 2022 campaign, when they won a wild-card playoff game, the G-Men have failed to win more than six games in every other season during that span.

However, with a plethora of young talent and a Super Bowl-winning head coach now leading the way, the Giants are presumed to take a step forward this season.

Let's check out their Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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New York Giants

Over 7.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 7.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

What to know: While 2025 was another disappointing year for the Giants, there were plenty of good things to take away from the season. The emergence of elite young talent like Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo provided legitimate optimism for the future. Dart threw for 2,272 and 15 touchdowns, while also rushing for 487 yards and nine TDs in just 12 games started. Skattebo rushed for 410 yards and five TDs in less than eight full games.

Injuries were also a major storyline for New York in 2025. Throughout the season, 28 players were placed on injured reserve, including star wideout Malik Nabers in Week 4 (torn ACL and meniscus) and Skattebo in Week 8 (tibia/fibula fracture).

However, heading into 2026, the Giants will have even more room for optimism after bringing in John Harbaugh as their new head coach. Across his 18 NFL seasons with the Ravens, Harbaugh has a head coaching record of 193–124 (.609 winning percentage), a Super Bowl title, six AFC North division titles, 12 playoff appearances, four AFC Championship appearances and an AP NFL Coach of the Year honor.

Odds: This upcoming season, New York is the +600 fourth choice to win the NFC East, the +3500 12th choice to win the NFC and the +7000 22nd choice to win the Super Bowl.