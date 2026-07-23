Giants Receiver Malik Nabers Avoids PUP List To Begin Training Camp

Jaxson Dart will be able to throw to his No. 1 wide receiver when the New York Giants open training camp next week.

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers will not start training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. There's also a "realistic possibility" that Nabers will be able to play in the Giants' Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN reported Thursday.

Avoiding the PUP list leaves open the possibility that Nabers could be active for the start of the regular season. If Nabers was on the PUP list through the end of training camp and the preseason, he would've been forced to miss New York's first four regular-season matchups.

Nabers suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee during the Giants' Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last season. He underwent surgery in late October, followed by a secondary cleanup procedure in the spring.

As Nabers rehabbed, the Giants made some moves to add to their wide receiver depth over the offseason. They reunited with Odell Beckham Jr. after signing veterans Darnell Mooney, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Calvin Austin and Braxton Berrios. New York also selected Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields in the third round of April's draft, and signed former Baltimore Ravens standout tight end Isaiah Likely.

Nabers, who the Giants took in the first round of the 2024 draft, hauled in 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns last season. He had 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.