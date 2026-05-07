2026 San Francisco 49ers Schedule: Win-Loss Record Prediction and Full List of Games

San Francisco 49ers fans, you can finally set your calendars for this fall.

The 49ers' complete 2026 schedule has arrived. They'll open against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne in Week 1, and will close the year on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. Here is the 49ers' full regular-season slate, and how we think they'll do in 2026.

49ers' full 2026 schedule

Week 1: Sept. 10 (Thursday) vs. Los Angeles Rams (in Melbourne)

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Seattle Seahawks

Week 6: Oct. 19 (Monday) vs. Washington Commanders

Week 7: Oct. 25 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Nov. 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 10: Nov. 15 at Dallas Cowboys

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. Minnesota Vikings (in Mexico City)

Week 12: Nov. 29 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: Dec. 6 at New York Giants

Week 14: Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 15: Dec. 17 (Thursday) at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 16: Dec. 27 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: TBD at Arizona Cardinals

49ers 2026 season prediction

Our Eric D. Williams believes the 49ers will have another strong season in 2026. He's predicting San Francisco to go 10-7.

"The San Francisco 49ers improved on offense with the additions of veteran receivers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, and the return of linebacker Dre Greenlaw in free agency should help bring intensity and juice back to the defense," Williams wrote.

49ers' 2026 projected win total

The 49ers' projected win total for the 2026 season currently sits at 10.5 wins at FanDuel Sportsbook. Their odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +1600, while their odds to make the playoffs are -158.

49ers' notable offseason moves

The 49ers were quite active in adding veteran talent this offseason. Their signing of wide receiver Mike Evans was one of the headline moves of NFL free agency. However, Evans wasn't the only notable pass-catcher San Francisco added, signing wide receiver Christian Kirk.

San Francisco made a few notable moves on defense, too. It brought back linebacker Dre Greenlaw on a one-year deal and signed former Green Bay Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs. The 49ers also swung a trade for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa from the Dallas Cowboys.

In the draft, the 49ers turned their attention back to the receivers room. They took Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling with their first pick in the draft. They also added Texas Tech defensive end Romello Height and Indiana running back Kaelon Black.

How we've assessed the 49ers' offseason

Following the draft, our Ralph Vacchiano placed the 49ers at No. 10 in his power rankings.

"They should have the most explosive offense they’ve had in years," Vacchiano wrote of San Francisco.

San Francisco's draft haul, meanwhile, earned a B grade from our draft analyst, Rob Rang.

"While I didn’t always like where the 49ers made their selections, I do like the players GM John Lynch picked — and let’s face it — isn’t that the point?" Rang wrote.



