Washington Commanders Over/Under Win Total: Will Daniels' Health Equal Wins?

Following a historic 2024 season that saw the Washington Commanders reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1992, they took a major step back in 2025.

Washington finished just 5-12, which was good enough for third in the NFC East.

However, injuries played a major role in the disappointing campaign. Franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels played in just seven games, while star wide receiver Terry McLaurin only played in 10.

So was 2024 a one-hit wonder? Or can the Commanders bounce back from their disappointment a year ago?

Let's check out their Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Washington Commanders

Over 7.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under 7.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

What to know: In 2025, the Commanders had one of the worst defenses in football. They finished 32nd in total defense (384.3 yards allowed per game) and 28th in passing defense (242.5 passing yards allowed per game), allowing 52 touchdowns throughout the season.

Because of that, Washington made a bunch of moves on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. Odafe Oweh signed a four-year, $100 million contract to anchor the pass rush, while veteran cornerbacks Amik Robertson, Ahkello Witherspoon and Rasul Douglas were brought in to help in the secondary. The Commanders also drafted Sonny Styles with the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, major changes to the offensive side of the ball also took place. At the conclusion of last year, Washington parted ways with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury before naming David Blough their new OC. While the new internal addition might help, the Commanders' offensive success will ultimately come down to the health of Daniels.

Odds: This upcoming season, Washington is +460 third choice to win the NFC East, the +3000 11th choice to win the NFC and the +6000 21st choice to win the Super Bowl.