Who are the 10 best players in Browns history?

Younger fans might not believe it, but the Cleveland Browns are one of the most historic franchises in football history.

The Browns had one of the most dominant stretches ever in professional sports in their first 10 seasons as a franchise, winning four AAFC titles before capturing an NFL title in three of their first six seasons in the league. The Browns added another NFL title in 1964 before the merger, as they consistently remained one of the league's best teams throughout the 1950s and 1960s.

Cleveland nearly reached those same heights again in the 1980s, but it hasn't won a title since their last win in 1964. Still, there have been many great players who have made their way through Cleveland throughout their careers.

But who are the best players to ever play for the Browns? Here is the top 10, via FOX Sports Research.

10. Clay Matthews Jr. (1978-1993)

Decades before his son became a star for the Green Bay Packers, Clay Matthews Jr. also took down opposing quarterbacks on several occasions. He spent the majority of his standout 19-year career in Cleveland, with his 1,561 career tackles unofficially ranking as the third-most all-time. He led the league in tackles four times with the Browns. He was also a Pro Bowler in four seasons during his time in Cleveland, with a few of those years coinciding with its trips to the AFC Championship Game. He also made one of the biggest plays in Browns history when he intercepted Jim Kelly at the goal line to help beat the Buffalo Bills in the 1989 postseason.

Garrett was arguably the biggest reason why the Browns have climbed from the bottom of the league to making a pair of playoff appearances in a four-year span. After being selected by the Browns with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, Garrett has consistently been among the league's best pass rushers. He's recorded at least 10 sacks each year since his second season, earning five Pro Bowl nods. He won Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, when he posted 14 sacks and four forced fumbles to help Cleveland make the postseason. He leads the league in sacks in 2024 (14) entering the final week of the regular season, as he's set to finish in the top 10 in sacks for the sixth time in eight seasons.

8. Paul Warfield (1964-1969, 1976-1977)

Most NFL fans likely connect Warfield's Hall of Fame career to his stint with the Miami Dolphins, where he won two Super Bowls. But he also had a productive career with the Browns, the first team he was a part of. He had 52 receptions for 920 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie in 1964, moving to wide receiver after the team drafted him. He played running back in college, with some thinking he'd play defensive back in the NFL. The Browns won an NFL title that year, their last championship season. Warfield led the NFL in touchdown receptions four years later with 12. He earned three Pro Bowl nods over the course of his Browns career, opting to re-join the franchise after playing in the WFL for a year.

7. Dante Lavelli (1946-1956)

Lavelli was one of the great players in the history of the Browns, joining the team through a tryout during training camp ahead of their inaugural season. He immediately formed a strong connection with Otto Graham, leading the AAFC in receptions (40) and receiving yards (843) during his rookie season. That year marked the first of four straight AAFC titles for the Browns before the league dissolved. Lavelli continued his dominance, though, when the Browns entered the NFL, leading them to three titles. He caught 11 passes and two touchdowns in the Browns' first NFL title win, which helped him earn the nickname "Mr. Clutch." He also helped form the NFLPA a few years later before his retirement.

6. Leroy Kelly (1964-1973)

The Browns were able to replace one Hall of Fame running back with another during the 1960s, with Kelly succeeding Jim Brown. Kelly, who initially backed up Brown before taking the reins as the Browns' starting running back, had three straight 1,000-yard years when he became the lead back in Cleveland. He led the league in rushing touchdowns all three years while leading the league in yards and yards per carry twice. He also finished in the top-five in MVP voting each year as he went on to earn six straight Pro Bowl nods, helping the Browns reach the NFL Championship Game twice after Brown's retirement.

5. Ozzie Newsome (1978-90)

Newsome has had an incredibly strong career as a front-office executive for the Baltimore Ravens. But he was even more accomplished as a player, becoming one of the best tight ends of all time playing with the Browns in the 1980s. As he helped the Browns make the AFC Championship Game three times, Newsome was named a Pro Bowler three times throughout his career. He spent all 13 seasons of his NFL career with the Browns, recording 662 receptions for 7,980 yards and 47 touchdowns. At the time of his retirement, Newsome had the most receptions and receiving yards ever for a tight end, helping him become a Hall of Famer.

4. Joe Thomas (2007-17)

Thomas might not have ever been part of a good Browns team, but not many players in league history were consistently as good as he was throughout their careers. The Hall of Fame offensive tackle was a Pro Bowler in each of his first 10 seasons, as he became the first player to ever play 10,000 consecutive snaps on his side of the ball. However, that streak came to an end in his final season, when he tore his triceps in 2017. That wound up ending Thomas' career, leaving the game as one of the most highly-regarded offensive linemen in the league's history.

3. Lou Groza (1946-69; 60-67)

While many might associate Groza's greatness with his kicking ability, he was also a standout offensive tackle for the Browns in their early seasons as a franchise, playing the position during their first three NFL championships. Joining the team in its inaugural season, Groza also helped the Browns win four AAFC titles, setting a record for the longest professional field goal made during that time. Groza was named a Pro Bowler nine times during his career, leading the NFL in field goal percentage five times. He also held the NFL's career scoring record at the time of his second retirement in 1967.

2. Otto Graham (1946-55)

Every dynasty needs a great quarterback. Graham played that role for the Browns, instantly turning Cleveland into one of the best organizations in professional sports when he joined it for its inaugural season. Graham helped the Browns win four AAFC titles before leading them to three NFL championships, winning a title in seven of his 10 seasons. As there were questions over whether Graham and the Browns' dominance would carry from the AAFC into the NFL, he immediately dismissed them. He led the Browns to a title in their first year in the NFL before winning his first of three NFL MVPs a year later. He also led the NFL in passing twice, passing touchdowns once and completion percentage three times.

1. Jim Brown (1957-65)

The Browns might have had the two best pre-merger players in NFL history play for their franchise. Just two seasons after Graham's consistent, dominant reign in Cleveland ended, Brown provided the same thing for the Browns. Brown was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro (eight first-team) in all nine of his professional seasons, establishing himself as the best running back in NFL history at the time. As he led the league in rushing in all but one season of his career, Brown won MVP three times, winning it in seasons in which he also led the league in rushing touchdowns. Brown finally won his first and only title in 1964, his penultimate season in the league. He retired with the rushing yards record (12,312), which wouldn't be broken for 19 years after his retirement. But his 104.3 rushing yards per game remain the most in NFL history.

Honorable mentions:

Frank Gatski

Mike McCormack

Marion Motley

Len Ford

Bill WIllis

Joe DeLamielleure

Phil Daws

