Jim Irsay’s tweet adds tension to Colts’ contract stalemate with Jonathan Taylor

Jim Irsay has caused an unnecessary headache for his franchise.

The 64-year-old Colts owner on Wednesday sounded off on the grievances of NFL running backs, making Indianapolis' contract stalemate with star running back Jonathan Taylor publicly contentious in the process.

It's well known how running backs have become increasingly devalued, with the NFL's evolution into a passing league and the short shelf-life nature of the position. None of the elite extension-eligible running backs were able to hit free agency this offseason, with the Giants' Saquon Barkley, Raiders' Josh Jacobs and Cowboys' Tony Pollard all getting franchise-tagged (Pollard signed the tag, Barkley worked out an amended one-year contract, Jacobs remains away from his team).

Irsay sent a clear message to those frustrated: Kick rocks.

"We have negotiated a (Collective Bargaining Agreement) that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides," he wrote on Twitter. "To say now that a specific player category wants another negotiation after the fact, is inappropriate. Some agents are selling ‘bad faith'."

That's when one of Taylor's agents, Malki Kawa of First Round Management, clapped back.

"Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player," Kawa said in a quote-tweet reply.

Irsay's comments were better left unsaid. He had nothing to gain by putting on social media his stance (which, to be clear, is surely shared by many owners). He only accomplished publicly pissing off the team's best offensive player, who is seeking a contract extension and like many of his peers is frustrated by the state of the running back market.

Taylor was one of the many notable running backs last week to vent on Twitter, replying to a tweet arguing that teams should recycle running backs after five years (the four-year rookie contract, plus franchise tag).

"1. If you're good enough, they'll find you," he wrote on July 17. "2 . If you work hard enough, you'll succeed. …If you succeed… 3. You boost the Organization …and then… Doesn't matter, you're a RB."

Irsay is at times unpredictable. He's never been afraid to speak his mind. In the fall, he was the first NFL owner to publicly say there was "merit to remove" the controversial Dan Snyder as owner of the Commanders, who were sold to a group led by billionaire Josh Harris for $6.05 billion last week.

But like his explanation for tabbing Jeff Saturday as the Colts' interim coach last season, which he called an "intuitive" decision, Irsay's tweet is puzzling. It was a crude flex in power. It was a slap in the face for Taylor, who already has essentially zero leverage. The Colts don't have to pay him the money he thinks he deserves or trade him to a team that will. And they have the franchise tag at their disposal next offseason, when his rookie contract expires. He's also not even practicing right now, as he's on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform to start training camp. He's still recovering from ankle surgery in January that sidelined him during the offseason program.

So it's a strange play by Irsay, especially considering Taylor's importance to the Colts. He's a focal point of Indianapolis' offense. He's just two years removed from the most prolific rushing season in Colts history (332 carries for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns). And the Colts have a quarterback on a rookie deal. With the expectation that Anthony Richardson is going to need time to develop as a passer, Taylor figures to be depended on more than ever.

Irsay's tweet adds to what is becoming an increasingly awkward and mysterious dance between Taylor and the Colts.

General manager Chris Ballard on Monday revealed that veteran defensive end Tyquan Lewis and rookie tight end Will Mallory would be added to the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list to start training camp, but didn't mention Taylor, who was added shortly after. (Ballard did acknowledge, however, that there could be a couple of other guys who don't practice early.) The GM was also noncommittal on a contract extension for Taylor. And then coach Shane Steichen on Wednesday, when asked how long the star running back will be on PUP, just said that he'll be back when he's "100 percent healthy." There's no clarity on his injury timeline or contract situation.

Back in June, speaking to reporters during veteran minicamp, Taylor mentioned how he wants to retire as a Colt. It's something he says he has known since his rookie season.

But he also acknowledged how running backs are fighting for their value. He's kept a close eye on what happened with the top players at his position this offseason, a byproduct of knowing he's up next for a deal.

"You see why guys request trades," Taylor explained. "They just want to feel valued by not only their coaches and their teammates, but also the organization as well."

Irsay's tweet sent the opposite message.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

