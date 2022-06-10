National Football League NFL odds: Over/under win total best bets for every team in NFC West 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nothing says football is back like the official release of next season's schedule!

And now that we know the dates of all the NFL regular season matchups for 2022, FOX Bet has released its win totals for every team. Folks, not only do we have ourselves a complete schedule to get excited about, but at FOX Bet , you can now bet on the win totals, too.

Our expert betting analysts — Geoff Schwartz , Sam Panayotovich and Jason McIntyre — analyzed this year's slate and weighed in on how gamblers should wager on the win totals for each team in every division!

Let's look at the NFC West, a division where three of its four teams made the postseason in 2021.

The division is home to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, but every fan and bettor understands how challenging it is for a team to repeat as champions in consecutive years. Will L.A. have a hangover or go over the 10.5 wins FOX Bet has set? The 49ers, though, would like to stop the Rams in that quest, avenge last year's conference loss and eclipse 9.5 wins for the second season in a row. The Cardinals also made the playoffs in 2021 with Kyler Murray at quarterback. Will the Cards' Kyler contract crisis culminate in another 11-win season?

Perhaps the most curious situation in the NFC West is the state of the Seahawks. With no clear-cut answer at QB, bettors might be wondering less about Seattle's playoff chances and more about the squad's ability to win at least six games.

Here are our experts' best win total bets, with all odds courtesy of FOX Bet .

10.5 wins for Los Angeles Rams at FOX Bet

Geoff's Pick — Over : -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Last season, I was low on the Rams and did not believe Matthew Stafford would change this team. Well, I was wrong, and I will not make that mistake again. I’m taking the Rams over 10.5 wins.

Sean McVay has coached Los Angeles for five seasons, made the Super Bowl twice and brought home the Lombardi once. When Jared Goff was his QB, McVay's teams won 11, 13, nine and 10 games. In his first year coaching Stafford, he got 12 regular-season wins. There's no evidence that makes me think they won’t win 11 games again this season.

L.A.'s offense did lose left tackle Andrew Whitworth and receiver Odell Beckham this offseason, but those spots were filled with Joseph Noteboom and Allen Robinson. The Rams' scheme with McVay calling it and Stafford throwing to Cooper Kupp will remain in the upper echelon of the league. The defense added linebacker Bobby Wagner to a unit led by Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

Overall, the Rams continue to be a top-heavy roster and a few key injuries could derail them, but you can’t predict those issues. The NFC West could be "down" this season with the Seahawks and Niners having quarterback issues and the Cardinals are never to be trusted.

I'm taking the Rams to go over their win total.

5.5 wins for Seattle Seahawks at FOX Bet

Sammy P's Pick — Under: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

You must have a quarterback to succeed in the modern-day NFL.

The Seahawks' offseason plan to trade Russell Wilson for five draft picks (including two first-rounders) tells you everything you need to know about their intentions for the upcoming season: be as bad as possible to pick at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sure, Seattle has weapons — DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Noah Fant. But Drew Lock and Geno Smith have never been successful solutions for winning professional football games. And whoever wins this awful quarterback battle will line up behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league. The aforementioned unit ranked bottom five in almost every advanced metric a season ago, and it's looking more and more like Seattle will start a rookie at both offensive tackle positions. Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas may prove to be solid players down the road, but putting this patched-together group against the likes of Nick Bosa, Aaron Donald and J.J. Watt twice a year sounds like a recipe for disaster.

It's far from a secret that this is a rebuilding year for the Seahawks. You have to imagine they would love nothing more than finishing 3-14 or 4-13 and drafting either C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young as the quarterback of the future.

9.5 wins for Arizona Cardinals at FOX Bet

Jason's Pick — Over: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50)

DeAndre Hopkins has to serve a six-game suspension, Kliff Kingsbury has a rich history of second-half collapses and the Cardinals have had a not-so-great offseason. So the consensus will be to sell the Cardinals even though they made the playoffs with Kyler Murray at QB.

Now, allow me to fade the narratives and take over 9.5 wins at +145.

Yes, Arizona struggled last year when Hopkins went out, but they now have three months to dial up an offense without their best-skill position player. After drafting Trey McBride, it wouldn’t surprise me if Arizona went with more two-tight end sets and caught teams off guard early. The backfield of James Conner and Darrel Williams could be sleeper fantasy picks. The defense remains a question mark and losing Chandler Jones and his 10.5 sacks certainly doesn’t help.

Neither does Arizona's schedule. They have to face the stacked AFC West, and they open the season with three games against 2021 playoff teams — the Chiefs, at the Raiders and the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. As long as they don’t go winless at the outset, you can pencil in these wins: Carolina, Seattle twice, LA Rams, New Orleans, San Francisco twice, Chargers, Patriots and Atlanta. That gets you to 10 wins.

And anytime you tie up money that you won’t see for at least seven months, make sure you have a solid backup QB. Remember, veteran Colt McCoy went 2-1 last season as a starter. He had impressive road wins over the Seahawks and 49ers, so if Kyler is out for some reason, Arizona should still be in good hands.

At +145, this bet is too good to pass up.

9.5 wins for San Francisco 49ers at FOX Bet

Geoff's Pick — Under: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50)

Figuring out the 49ers' win totals under coach Kyle Shanahan has been simple. When Jimmy Garappolo is under center for a majority of snaps, they go over their win total, as they did in 2019 and 2021. When Jimmy G is not under center, the team has won a combined 16 games over three seasons. With the uncertainty of Jimmy Garappolo’s status for 2022, I have to take the 49ers' under. This is less about his rehab from an offseason shoulder surgery and more about the 49ers quarterback-in-waiting Trey Lance.

The 49ers traded considerable assets to move up in 2021 for Trey Lance, and after having very little playing time, he will be expected to play more in 2022 — even if Jimmy G is still on the roster. There’s a belief that Lance doesn’t have "IT" right now, and if he’s given the reins to the offense, this team could struggle while he’s learning the game.

The rest of the Niners team is solid, and they could squeak out wins even if they have a poor offense. But that is not a recipe for having a win total over nine.

