National Football League NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Bucs to Steelers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

San Francisco's loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Conference Championship was likely quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's last game suiting up for the 49ers. Trey Lance — the third overall NFL Draft pick in 2021 — is expected to succeed Jimmy G. as the franchise's next starting QB.

Garoppolo, the 62nd overall pick in 2014, told Adam Schefter on Wednesday that he wants his next team to be one that's "hungry to win." Situations like this are always fluid in the League, so now we wait.

From a gambling perspective, it's exciting to dive into possible scenarios and get ahead of the game. Let's look at the hypothetical odds for where Jimmy G. might end up next season.

Odds on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Washington Commanders: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

New Orleans Saints: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Denver Broncos: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Miami Dolphins: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Carolina Panthers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

*Odds as of 2/2/2022

Here are a few things that stand out:



- According to FOX Bet commercial manager Jacob Blangsted-Barnor, the 49ers are still in play for Garoppolo. "I wouldn't rule out his return to San Francisco if the Niners can't get the compensation they feel he should command. But they could really use the cap space of more than 20 million dollars if they can trade Jimmy. In my opinion, Pittsburgh, the Washington Commanders and the Bucs seem like good fits."

- With Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announcing his retirement after 18 seasons with the organization, Pittsburgh might be an ideal destination for Garoppolo to lead coach Mike Tomlin's offense. Pittsburgh has a great head coach and a defense that is ready to contend. The Steelers would be a team that fits the "hungry to win" motto Jimmy G. mentioned.

- The Washington Commanders were able to stave off elimination from the playoffs until after Week 17 with Taylor Heinicke at QB. Garoppolo's postseason experience, however, could help usher in a new culture to accompany the team's new name.

Stay tuned to see which NFL team lands Jimmy Garoppolo next season!

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.