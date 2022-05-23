Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray to skip Arizona Cardinals' voluntary OTAs Kyler Murray to skip Arizona Cardinals' voluntary OTAs
Kyler Murray, who is not expected to play for the Arizona Cardinals this season without a new contract, was absent Monday for the start of the team's voluntary OTAs and is not expected to participate in any organized activities this week, per ESPN.

Murray's decision to not partake in these practices and workouts doesn't come as a shock, as the 24-year-old QB continues to push for a new contract with the team that drafted him first overall just a few years ago.

The Cardinals picked up the fifth-year option on Murray's contract in April, guaranteeing Murray a 2023 salary of roughly $29 million. Murray, however, has openly expressed his dissatisfaction with his current contract situation and his desire for a long-term contract extension.

The young star's frayed relationship with the organization has been the subject of intense speculation since Murray scrubbed his Instagram of any Cardinals mentions not long after playing in his first Pro Bowl.

Despite the turmoil surrounding the situation, it appears Murray is staying put in Arizona — for now.

Last month, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said there is "zero chance" Murray will be traded this offseason. "Nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback," he said.

Murray took to social media to back up Keim's comments shortly after. "I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home," Murray tweeted in response to comments by former Cardinals Patrick Peterson saying that he believed Murray would seek an exit from the franchise because of the team's culture.

"I’m an Arizona Cardinal," Murray previously said in late March. "I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I’m not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal."

Murray is coming off an up-and-down 2021 season capped off by the Cardinals' season-ending NFC wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Murray was 19-for-34 (55.8%) for 137 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a 40.9 passer rating in that game, as Arizona ended with five losses in its last six games.

Murray, the 2019 NFL Offensive ROY, guided Arizona to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015. 

The Cardinals' mandatory minicamp is set for June 14-16.

