National Football League Kyler Murray: 'I'm not too worried about my future as a Cardinal' 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kyler Murray set the record straight about his future with the Arizona Cardinals.

While Murray's frayed relationship with the organization has been the subject of intense speculation since the team's Wild Card round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Murray doused rumblings of turmoil between the two sides at a charity event on Thursday.

"I’m an Arizona Cardinal," Murray said. "I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I’m not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal."

The comments come as a surprise to many who've kept up with Murray's prior offseason activity.

His list of actions included scrubbing his Instagram profile of all things Cards-related while remaining quiet on his intentions behind the gesture in the month and a half that followed, all while his agent, Eric Burkhardt, demanded Arizona reward him with a new contract extension.

Murray addressed his obscure social media tactics Thursday as well, dismissing them as nothing more than a young man's seasonal changes. He added that deleting pictures was just something "kids" did these days, and that it didn't indicate any animosity toward the Cardinals.

Despite being well-aware of the clamor it was causing, and that his name was amongst the most discussed topics during the month that followed his IG cleanse, Murray added that there was no significance behind his opt to remain quiet and refrain from dispelling negative rumors.

"I was trending for like five weeks in a row, and every time I get on Twitter, I'm like ‘what are people saying my name for?’ But honestly, I'm happy where I'm at. I'm just being where my feet are and keeping football the main thing."

Shannon Sharpe didn't buy Murray's explanation in the slightest.

"He's lying," Sharpe stated Friday on "Undisputed."

"And everybody knows he's lying. And he chalks it up to kids his age. How many kids his age are asking their employer for $200-300 million dollars? How many kids your age are the face of the franchise? This goes with what they said, childish behavior. There you go! Everything they said was 100% right. He scrubbed it, and then a couple days later his agent comes out with [a list] of what they want and releases it to the public. That's not how you do business. You go behind the scenes. He has a lot of growing up to do."

Skip Bayless was equally skeptical.

"I am now concerned about him going forward," Bayless said.

"He's made back-to-back Pro Bowls. You can't take that away. But back-to-back [seasons], he fell on his face down the stretch, lost his cool a few times, and they faded and failed twice.

"There is no denying this young man's talent. His playmaking skills, his quickness, his talent. But when it comes to his leadership intangibles – highly debatable. You have to own what you're doing. You can't lead a football team when you just flat out scoff at it publicly."

Despite the questions, Murray's embracing his role as a community leader in Arizona, donating to a number of respective charities around the area this past week.

And though the Cardinals have yet to meet Murray's contractual request, any indications of a potential standoff have yet to surface.

"I let whoever takes care of [contractual stuff] take care of that stuff," he smiled. "All I worry about is playing good on the field."

Murray's all in by his own accounts, and for now, the Cards' QB1 remains K1.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.