National Football League What were the 10 largest contracts in first two days of NFL free agency? Published Mar. 12, 2025 12:16 a.m. ET

FOX Sports Research

NFL free agency usually results in a mixed bag for teams, but one thing that is always true is that players who make it to the open market get PAID. This year was no different, and free agency just got started!

Of course, it helps when the cap rises to meteoric levels and teams have extra money to burn, but even so, there have been some eye-popping deals thus far.

Only two players have inked $100 deals (more on them later), but plenty of others have received very solid paydays for themselves. (Here is the NFL free agent tracker if you need to catch up on all the signings and the grades for those bigger signings.)

That being said, which players have signed the biggest deals, and where are they headed?

Here are the 10 largest contracts in the first two days of NFL free agency:

10 largest contracts in first two days of NFL free agency (from Spotrac)

T-9. Byron Murphy: 3 years, $54M with Vikings

One of the top corners on the market stayed home in the end. Although the deal looks enormous, Murphy ranks just 15th among all CBs currently with his $54M and 14th in average annual value (AAV). A deal for a player who led all cornerbacks with six interceptions in 2024.

T-9. Paulson Adebo: 3 years, $54M with Giants

A former third-round pick in 2021, Adebo put up 10 interceptions and 43 passes defended in four seasons with the Saints. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), quarterbacks had a 67.0 passer rating against him last season — which was the fifth-best among all cornerbacks when including the postseason. He is only 25 years old and should serve as the primary corner for the Giants.

T-9. Carlton Davis: 3 years, $54M with Patriots

Despite suffering a jaw fracture in Week 15 of last season, the 28-year-old cornerback still garnered a ton of interest after a strong campaign with the Lions. Since being drafted in 2018, he's recorded 11 interceptions, 84 passes defended, four forced fumbles and 14 tackles for loss. His versatility in the secondary should make him an impact player in New England.

T-7. CB Charvarius Ward: 3 years, $60M with Colts

2024 was a tough year for Ward on so many levels, and his play declined from previous years. 2025 and beyond, though, the Colts are banking on the 2023 version coming to play. In 2023, Ward delivered 23 pass breakups, five interceptions and a Pro Bowl nod for the 49ers at corner. That play no doubt helped him earn his $60M deal with a $20M AAV that places him seventh among all corners in the league.

T-7. Camryn Bynum: 4 years, $60M with Colts

Bynum received one of the handful of four-year deals on this list, placing him among the best safeties in the league. His $15M AAV has him tied for ninth among all safeties in the NFL, while his $60M contract has him at seventh. His play in 2024 earned him that huge deal, with five pass breakups and three interceptions showing his coverage skills from the back half of the field.

A defection from the defending champion Eagles, Sweat's deal puts him just outside the top 10 in the league at the EDGE position. His play in 2024 was phenomenal, with the pass-rusher accumulating 54 total pressures and eight sacks. Still just 27, he is right in the prime of his career.

The top-paid guard on day one, Banks goes from San Francisco to Green Bay. With the move, Banks becomes the sixth-highest paid guard in the league and the seventh guard to earn $75M or more on an active contract. During his last year with the 49ers, he allowed just one sack in his 13 games played. That level of play should help him protect Jordan Love in 2025 and beyond.

The biggest deal by an offensive lineman on the first day, Moore still barely cracks the top 10 in total value for an offensive tackle, tying for the 10th-biggest deal at the position. The biggest plus for Moore is that he doesn't commit many penalties and virtually never misses time. During his four years in Pittsburgh, he played 95% or more of the snaps every single season. On top of that, he committed just four penalties all of last season, with only two holds.

3. Will Fries: 5 years, $88M with Vikings

Fries is likely the most surprising name on this list, but his play last year was fantastic. He finished with the fourth-highest grade among guards, according to PFF. Moreover, he committed just one penalty and allowed just two sacks. His $88M contract places him third among guards for total contract value, a well-earned number for the play he put forth last season.

2. Sam Darnold: 3 years, $100.5M with Seahawks

The season didn't end the way Darnold wanted it to, but he had a miraculous turnaround and helped lead the Vikings to a great regular season. Throwing 35 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions is nothing to sneeze at, either. That no doubt pushed him to a $100M contract. That is a lot of money, but Darnold ranks just 18th in the NFL among QBs in AAV and 18th in total contract value.

1. Milton Williams: 4 years, $104M with Patriots

One of the biggest names in free agency, Williams appeared to be headed to Carolina before the Patriots swooped in and redirected him to New England. The big defensive lineman collected five sacks from the interior defensive line position in 2024. Still just 25, he could have untapped potential and is paid like it, becoming the sixth active DL to cross the $100M contract threshold.

