National Football League Joey Bosa next team odds: Could Bosa brothers be reunited? Updated Mar. 6, 2025 11:56 p.m. ET

One Bosa could be on his way out of California.

Joey Bosa has long been the star defensive end for the Chargers, but the franchise released him on Wednesday.

Where will he land next? Could it be alongside his brother in the Bay Area?

Check out the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbooks as of March 7.

Joey Bosa next team

49ers: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Chargers: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Lions: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Bears: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Patriots: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Bengals: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Cardinals: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Commanders: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Eagles: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

As of last season, there were two Bosas playing in California. And now that the older brother has been released by his team, the younger brother's squad is favored to unite the siblings.

Joey Bosa was selected third overall by the Chargers in the 2016 NFL Draft, and has spent nine seasons with the franchise (one in San Diego, eight in Los Angeles).

His younger brother, Nick Bosa, was the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the 49ers, where he still plays today.

Joey was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 and is a five-time Pro Bowler, including in 2024, when he racked up five sacks, two forced fumbles, five tackles for loss and 13 QB hits in 14 games.

The 29-year-old edge rusher took a pay cut to remain with the Chargers last year, and he was scheduled to make a little over $25 million in non-guaranteed compensation for the 2025 season. The Chargers gain that much in cap space by cutting the star defender.

FOX Sports NFL reporter Eric Williams laid out his five top destinations for Bosa in free agency, and atop the list is the 49ers.

"A reunion with younger brother Nick Bosa is the most obvious destination here. Joey Bosa has enthusiastically spoken about the possibility of playing with his brother; the last time the duo took the field together was in high school. And San Francisco has a need for a productive pass-rusher to help Nick Bosa carry the load up front. Joey Bosa could help the 49ers get back in the playoff conversation, which is where he wants to be. San Francisco also practices and plays on grass, a plus for Bosa, who is keenly aware of the wear and tear artificial surfaces have on his body."

