National Football League Kyler Murray not expected to play without new contract 1 hour ago

A few weeks ago, Kyler Murray was adamant that his contractual concerns were behind him, and he'd shifted his focus solely to football.

"I’m an Arizona Cardinal," Murray said at a local charity event in late March. "I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I’m not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal."

"I let whoever takes care of [contractual stuff] take care of that stuff," he added, regarding his agent's prior demand for a contract extension. "All I worry about is playing good on the field."

But April showers have washed away those sentiments for Murray, and the Cardinals' QB1 appears to have shifted his focus back to his team's monetary expenditures.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Murray is not expected to play for the Cards without a new contract.

The team hasn't offered Murray a new deal despite his agent Erik Burkhardt's open request months earlier. Burkhardt informed the team that he was pulling that original proposal a few weeks ago.

It's a shocking development surrounding the young signal-caller. And it's got two former NFL vets in complete confusion.

"I feel like Kyler Murray has no idea what his ultimate end goal is," Emmanuel Acho said Thursday on "Speak For Yourself."

"Everything ended peacefully this season. Postgame presser after the game, Kyler wasn't up in arms blaming Kliff, Kliff wasn't up in arms blaming Kyler. It seemed as though we were going to go into a quick, peaceful offseason, pick up that extension, everybody keep it pushing.

"Then all of a sudden, Kyler Murray preemptively takes down all his pictures of the Arizona Cardinals. Then Kyler Murray puts them all back. In the midst of this, we see Aaron Rodgers get paid, Derek Carr get paid, we see money start to float around. Now Kyler Murray making demands? Who are you to make demands? You haven't won a playoff game, I believe you still have a losing record. You were terrible in the playoffs, and you want to make demands to me? What? Excuse you? I hate how he's handling it."

Marcellus Wiley was on the same page as his cohost.

"It's funny that Kyler Murray has an agent, and his agent also represents his head coach. And he's handling this situation worse than Lamar Jackson, whose mom is his agent," Wiley pointed out.

"Everybody's trying to clown Lamar, now take a look at this situation. Bad, bad, bad. You can't make demands unless you're the man. He is the man, so I understand why he's doing it, but I just don't understand his timing. Jackson, Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott waited and got paid. Why are you rushing when you know they're not ready to reciprocate? I look at Kyler Murray like he's mishandling his human capital. He's extinguishing his relationship, and then saying ‘pay me.’ That's not how the game works. You get a lot more with honey than vinegar, ask Lamar Jackson that."

The news reportedly has other teams interested in executing a deal for Murray. But Arizona has maintained that he's unavailable via trade. If they don't pay him, it seems he won't be playing either way.

