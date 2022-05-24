National Football League
NFL odds: Bettors back surprising player to win MVP

18 mins ago

A surprising NFL player is getting a ton of betting action to win the NFL MVP award next season.

Here's a hint: He has started two more games in the league than you likely have, and he hasn't yet officially been named his team's starting quarterback.

Another hint: This player has gotten more recent MVP bets at Caesars Sportsbook than firmly entrenched megastars Aaron Rodgers of the Packers, a four-time NFL MVP, and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, the 2018 MVP.

More bets than Mahomes and Rodgers combined!

Yes, you read that right, bettors are backing 49ers QB, Trey Lance, to win the NFL MVP award.

The third pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, who has started just two games in his pro career.

The quarterback that has thrown only five touchdown passes and two interceptions over six games and is 41-for-71 passing (57.7%) for 603 yards and a 97.3 QB rating over his career.

Lance, who opened at 200-1 to win the award at Caesars Sportsbook, is down to 60-1 after the influx of bets.

"The Lance situation isn’t clear-cut," said Adam Pullen, Assistant Director of Trading at Caesars Sportsbook." Jimmy Garoppolo is still in San Francisco. There are questions about whether Lance will be able to be the guy. We just don’t know, he’s never played a full season. 

"If Garoppolo is gone, Lance’s odds will shorten even more. That’s what people are speculating on, which is why he’s already moved this much. Lance and Brady are our two biggest liabilities so far for MVP."

But, every sportsbook is different. Both BetMGM and FOX Bet have not seen a lot of bets on the aforementioned second-year QB.

"We haven’t seen such action on Lance in our MVP market," FOX Bet sports trade AJ Devine said. "More or less the usuals for us, aside from maybe Chargers QB Justin Herbert being a trendy pick."

Here are bets available on Lance, along with the betting favorites in that category, at FOX Bet:

REGULAR SEASON MVP

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB, +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Josh Allen, Bills QB, +700 (bet $10 to win $80)

Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB, +800 (bet $10 to win $90)

Tom Brady, Buccaneers QB, +850 (bet $10 to win $95)

Justin Herbert, Chargers QB, +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Trey Lance, 49ers QB, +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers QB, +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Cooper Kupp, Rams WR, +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Jonathan Taylor, Colts RB, +900 (bet $10 to win $100)

Trey Lance, 49ers QB, +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers QB, +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010)

For comparison’s sake, Herbert, the No. 10 pick in the 2020 draft, has started 32 games in his NFL career and is 839-for-1,267 passing (66.2%) for 9,350 yards, 69 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Like every other futures market, MVP odds are fluid. And a lot can happen from now until the start of the NFL season. But, as usual, we will have you covered, so check back soon.

