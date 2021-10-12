National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Seahawks vs. Steelers, picks, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It has been a while since the Seattle Seahawks played a game like they will Sunday at the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle of 2-3 teams.

For the first time since Jan. 1, 2012, Seattle will play a regular-season game without Russell Wilson as the Seahawks' starting quarterback.

Wilson broke his right middle finger during Thursday's 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and had surgery Friday. Initial reports Wilson could miss six-to-eight weeks but recent reports said Wilson hopes to return Nov. 14 after Seattle's bye Nov. 7. If so, that means Wilson would miss three games.

Geno Smith will start in Wilson's place. The last quarterback to start for Seattle prior to Wilson's arrival? Tarvaris Jackson.

Without Wilson, the Seahawks are 4.5-point underdogs against the Steelers.

The Steelers own the biggest win in the series, a 21-10 victory in Super Bowl XL on Feb. 5, 2006.

The Steelers suffered a significant injury Sunday as well. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster dislocated a shoulder and is expected to miss about four months.

Smith-Schuster has 323 receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns in 63 games played over five seasons.

The Steelers are bringing in free-agent receiver Anthony Miller for a physical. Miller was a second-round pick by the Bears in 2018. In 49 career games, Miller has caught 139 passes for 1,587 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Seattle holds a 10-9 series lead against the Steelers.

Trying to protect a lead, Pittsburgh gave up six passes of 15 or more yards in the second half to Denver on Sunday.

The Seahawks have won the past two meetings against Pittsburgh but the Steelers won the previous three games before that, including the Super Bowl.

Smith is 12-19 as a starter, mostly with the Jets.

The Steelers may rack up big yards against Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed at least 450 yards in four straight games, tied for the longest streak in NFL history.

Steelers running back Najee Harris had 23 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 20 yards last week against, Denver.

Seattle's injury issues aren't limited to just Wilson. Running back Chris Carson has a neck injury, which kept him out of the game against the Rams.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)



Point spread: Steelers -4.5 (favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Seahawks + 175 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I think it’s a 23-20 game. The number’s too much, especially now that it’s been bet up to 4.5. Seattle can run the ball. The game plan is going to be really simple. Own the point of attack, control the clock, make Pittsburgh sit and watch the game. I think it’s a low-scoring game that goes under, but on the spread, I think Seattle is the play."

PICK: Seahawks (+4.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by four points or fewer (or win outright)

