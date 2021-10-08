National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Bills vs. Chiefs, picks, point spread, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is early October too soon to talk about home-field advantage? Not if you're a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo can move two games ahead of Kansas City in the AFC standings with a victory. The Chiefs would fall to 2-3 with a loss, which was almost unthinkable prior to the season for Kansas City, which has played in the past two Super Bowls and has 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. Mahomes and the Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites at home over Allen and the Bills.

Buffalo features Josh Allen at quarterback. Last season the third-year QB broke multiple franchise passing records (including most passing yards and touchdowns in a single season) while leading the Bills to their first divisional title and playoff win since 1995.

That was the year before Allen was born.

The Bills lead the all-time series 26-23-1 but the Chiefs have won five of the past six contests dating back to 2013, including last season's AFC Championship game.

Said Geoff Schwartz of FOX Sports, "While the Chiefs dominated the Eagles on Sunday, they hadn't covered a game in quite a while. But their strong performance against the Eagles is just what they needed. Kansas City finished the game strong, and it was about time."

Allen and Mahomes are having MVP-worthy seasons yet trail another quarterback in the race for MVP.

If you're looking for NFL odds and how to bet this matchup between the Bills and Chiefs, we have you covered, with odds courtesy of FOX Bet.

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Bills cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Bills +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz: "Betting on this game is simple for me. The Chiefs' offense is incredible so far, which means the Bills' defense will get a rude awakening. Buffalo has shut out two opponents, both playing backup quarterbacks. The other two opponents they faced started Tyler Heinieke and Big Ben , and neither of those quarterbacks is any good. Now enter Patrick Mahomes & Co. … This might be the best price you're going to get on the Chiefs this season. Time to hammer it."

PICK: Chiefs (-2.5 via Fox Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

