NFL odds Week 5: Opening lines

Week 4 of the NFL season isn't quite complete, yet NFL odds for Week 5 are already coming on the board.

To help you place your bets, here are the opening point spreads, moneylines and total scoring over/unders for Week 5 ( with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ).

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX/NFL Network)

Point spread: Rams -1.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 1,5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Rams -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.50 total); Seahawks +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

New York Jets @ Atlanta Falcons (9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, NFL Network)

Odds for game not yet live

Green Bay Packers @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Odds for game not yet live

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Odds for game not yet live

Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Odds for game not yet live

Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Odds for game not yet live

New Orleans Saints @ Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Odds for game not yet live

Philadelphia Eagles @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Panthers -4 (Panthers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.33 total); Eagles +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Odds for game not yet live

New England Patriots @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Odds for game not yet live

Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Odds for game not yet live

Cleveland Browns @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Odds for game not yet live

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Odds for game not yet live

San Francisco 49ers @Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Not yet live

Moneyline: Cardinals -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.50 total); 49ers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: Not yet live

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Odds for game not yet live

Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Odds for game not yet live

