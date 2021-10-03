NFL odds Week 5: Opening lines
Week 4 of the NFL season isn't quite complete, yet NFL odds for Week 5 are already coming on the board.
To help you place your bets, here are the opening point spreads, moneylines and total scoring over/unders for Week 5 (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).
For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new "NFL Odds" section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!
Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX/NFL Network)
Point spread: Rams -1.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 1,5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Rams -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.50 total); Seahawks +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined
New York Jets @ Atlanta Falcons (9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, NFL Network)
Odds for game not yet live
Green Bay Packers @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Odds for game not yet live
Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Odds for game not yet live
Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Odds for game not yet live
Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Odds for game not yet live
New Orleans Saints @ Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Odds for game not yet live
Philadelphia Eagles @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Point spread: Panthers -4 (Panthers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Eagles cover)
Moneyline: Panthers -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.33 total); Eagles +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Odds for game not yet live
New England Patriots @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Odds for game not yet live
Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Odds for game not yet live
Cleveland Browns @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Odds for game not yet live
New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Odds for game not yet live
San Francisco 49ers @Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Point spread: Not yet live
Moneyline: Cardinals -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.50 total); 49ers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: Not yet live
Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)
Odds for game not yet live
Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)
Odds for game not yet live
Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 prize on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, the "Stack The Cash" college football promotion and, of course, the weekly NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!