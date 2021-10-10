National Football League NFL odds Week 6: Opening lines for every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's time to place your bets on Week 6 of the NFL season – and in order to do that, you need all the info on NFL odds for Week 6!

Here are the betting results and closing lines for the the games so far, point spreads, moneylines, and total scoring over/unders for the remaining games in Week 6, plus picks from our betting analysts ( with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ).

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new " NFL Odds " section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

TEAMS WITH A BYE THIS WEEK: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Philadelphia Eagles (5:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX, NFL Network)

Point spread: Buccaneers -6.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Eagles +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at London (9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -3 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Jaguars +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas City Chiefs @ Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -7 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Washington Football Team covers)

Moneyline: Chiefs - 300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Washington Football Team +245 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Browns -3 (Browns favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Browns -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Cardinals +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Los Angeles Chargers @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -3.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Chargers +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Colts -10 (Colts favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Colts -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Texans +475 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -4 (Packers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Packers are -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Bears +175 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Los Angeles Rams @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Line not yet live

Moneyline: Rams -550 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Giants are +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Panthers -1.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Vikings +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cincinnati Bengals @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Bengals -3.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Lions +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Broncos -3 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Raiders +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Dallas Cowboys @ New England Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -3.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Patriots +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Point spread: Steelers -4 (Steelers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Seahawks +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Bills -3.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Line not yet live

Total scoring over/under: Line not yet live

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 prize on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, the "Stack The Cash" college football promotion and, of course, the weekly NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.