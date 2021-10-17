National Football League NFL odds Week 7: Opening lines for every game 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's time to place your bets on Week 7 of the NFL season – and in order to do that, you need all the info on NFL odds for Week 7!

Here are the point spreads, moneylines, and total scoring over/unders for every game in Week 7, plus picks from our betting analysts ( with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ).

Teams with byes for Week 7: Bills, Cowboys, Jaguars, Chargers, Vikings, Steelers

UPCOMING GAMES

Denver Broncos @ Cleveland Browns (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

Point spread: Browns -5 (Browns favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Browns -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Broncos +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Panthers -3 (Panthers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Giants +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

New York Jets @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -7 (Patriots favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Jets +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas City Chiefs @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -4 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); TItans +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Washington Football Team @ Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -7.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise WFT covers)

Moneyline: Packers -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); WFT +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m.. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Falcons +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -6.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Bengals +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -15 (Rams favored to win by more than 15 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Rams -1000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Lions +650 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Eagles @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Raiders -3 (Raiders favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Raiders - 162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Eagles +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Texans @ Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Cardinals -14 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -800 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Texans +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Buccaneers -12 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -700 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.43 total); Bears + 500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $600 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Indianapolis Colts @ San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -4 (49ers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Colts +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, NBC)

Lines not yet live

