NFL odds Week 8: Opening lines for every game

We're closing in on the halfway point of what's turning out to be a wild and incredibly fun 2021 NFL season, particularly on the gambling front!

Here is everything you need to know about the opening lines and NFL odds for Week 8 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under for every game ( with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ).

Teams with byes for Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay Packers @ Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX/NFL Network)

Point spread: Cardinals -3.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.15 total); Packers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -2.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.27 total); Panthers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -13 (Bills favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Bills -800 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Dolphins +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Bears +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Browns -3 (Browns favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Browns -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.15 total); Steelers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -3.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Lions +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Lines not yet live

Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Lines not yet live

Los Angeles Rams @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -14 (Rams favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Rams -1000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Texans +650 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -5.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Patriots +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Jaguars +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Washington Football Team @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Broncos -3 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Washington covers)

Moneyline: Broncos -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $$15.71 total); Washington +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -4.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.33 total); Saints +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Cowboys -2 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Vikings +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

New York Giants @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Lines not yet live

