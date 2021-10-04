National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Chargers vs. Raiders, picks, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Chargers are 3-point home favorites over the Las Vegas Raiders in what should be a highly competitive AFC West matchup.

Las Vegas is one of two undefeated teams left standing at the start of the season. The Raiders boast the No. 1 ranked total offense in the NFL, led by quarterback Derek Carr.

Los Angeles is 2-1 to start the season, headlined by a notable road win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The Chargers' young quarterback Justin Herbert is also playing at a high level, averaging over 300 passing yards per game, with top-10 rankings in completions (88) and passing touchdowns (six).

If you're looking for NFL odds and how to bet this divisional matchup between the Raiders and Chargers, we have you covered, with odds courtesy of FOX Bet.

Click here for your full NFL odds for Week 5, and check out the all-new "NFL Odds" section on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

So where should you be looking to place your bets for tonight? For that, we turn to our betting expert Jason McIntyre.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Raiders +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.00 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Raiders vs. Chargers (-3, 51 at FOX Bet)

Prop bet via FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "I have two plays for this electric Monday Night Football matchup. I'll start with my favorite prop bet of the night and it involves Raiders star tight end Darren Waller.

"While most people are betting on Waller to rack up catches tonight, I'll be wagering on him to go under his receptions number.

"The public will remember Waller's 9 catches for 150 yards against the Chargers in a primetime spot last December. But, Derwin James was out injured in that matchup. James is healthy and one of the best coverage safeties in the NFL.

"Look for James to force Herbert to look elsewhere because of his coverage."

PICK: Waller under 6.5 receptions (-135)

Pick via FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "When it comes to the game, I love the under in this spot.

"Primetime overs started the season 8-0, but they are 0-2 in Week 4. The Chargers are an efficient offense between the 20s but struggled in the red zone until last week vs. the Chiefs. Los Angeles moved the ball easily on Washington and Dallas, but scored just 20 and 17 points, respectively.

"LA is just 18th in first-half pace per Football Outsiders, and 25th when they have a lead of 7+.

"This feels like a 23-20 game. Take the under now before it drops even more by kick-off."

PICK: UNDER 51 points combined by both teams

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.