2024 NFL International Games: Schedule and teams for London, Brazil and Germany

The NFL is coming back to London in 2024 for three weeks in October, but also coming to Brazil and Germany. Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NFL International games, including teams, times and TV channels.

2024 NFL International Games Schedule

Friday, September 6 - Week 1

Sunday, October 6 - Week 5

Sunday, October 13 - Week 6

Sunday, October 20 - Week 7

Sunday, November 10 - Week 10

How to watch the 2024 NFL International games

Where can I watch the NFL International games? What channels will they be on?

The NFL International games will be shown on NFL Network and Peacock. The NFL Network will carry the London and Germany games while Peacock will carry the Brazil game.

How can I stream the NFL International games or watch them without cable?

Streaming services that carry the NFL Network, like YouTube TV or Fubo can be used to stream the games. Peacock will be available to stream the Brazil game as well. All games can be streamed on NFL+.

What NFL teams will play in NFL International games this year?

The teams playing in the NFL International games this year will be:

Where will the NFL International games be played?

The 2024 NFL International games will be played at four stadiums:

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, UK)

Wembley Stadium (London, UK)

Corinthians Arena (São Paulo, Brazil)

Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany)

