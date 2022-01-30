National Football League NFL Championship Games Top Plays: Bengals-Chiefs, Niners-Rams 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL Championship Sunday is underway with trips to Super Bowl LVI on the line.

Divisional-round action last weekend was deemed by many as the most exciting slate of games in league history — can the AFC and NFC finalists somehow top it?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on Joe Burrow and the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on CBS.

The Chiefs are looking for their third-straight Super Bowl berth, while the Bengals are looking for their first trip to the big game since 1989.

Later on in the NFC Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, the Los Angeles Rams play host to the San Francisco 49ers. Major questions abound: Can Sean McVay finally beat Kyle Shanahan? Will Jimmy G step up? Is Matthew Stafford ready to finally lead a team to the Super Bowl?

Here are the top plays from Championship Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Cheetah!

The Chiefs wasted little time getting things going in the first quarter. Mahomes continued his efficiency from last week, dissecting Cincy's defense with an 11-play, 84-yard scoring drive on K.C.'s first possession. He found Tyreek Hill trekking across the back of the end zone for the game's first score.

Dancing machine

While the Chiefs dinked and dumped on their first drive, they took the top off of the defense on their second.

Mahomes connected with Mecole Hardman for a 44-yard play on his first pass of the drive, before he flashed his nifty running skills inside the 20, maneuvering out of the pocket to buy time for his favorite red-zone target – Travis Kelce – to get open. K.C. took a 14-3 lead early in the second.

Trifecta!

Have yourself a half, Mr. Mahomes! After jumping out to an early 14-3 lead, Mahomes brought his team down the field again with ease, dropping a dime to Hardman for K.C.'s third TD in as many drives.

Running tough

The Bengals' offense was quiet for the most part in the first half, but Samaje Perine quickly changed that theme with a 41-yard dash to the end zone on a screen play.

Momentum changer?

The Chiefs have shown they can score in bunches, and they found their way to the red zone again after getting the ball back with just under a minute to play in the second quarter.

But with five seconds left on the clock and the ball on the 2-yard line, K.C. opted to try for six rather than kick a field goal, and came up short. Eli Apple made the big stop for Cincy after giving up a pass interference earlier in the drive.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX)

Still to come!

