National Football League Micah Parsons on CeeDee Lamb's Cowboys holdout: 'He's about to hit the brinks truck' Published Jun. 4, 2024 9:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is staying away from mandatory minicamp as the All-Pro seeks a new contract, while star pass rusher Micah Parsons is practicing after skipping most of the voluntary offseason work.

Lamb's absence at the start of the three-day minicamp Tuesday came a day after Minnesota's Justin Jefferson agreed to the richest non-quarterback contract in NFL history.

The Vikings' star receiver is getting $110 million guaranteed in a four-year deal that pays $88 million up front and could be worth as much as $140 million.

Lamb and Jefferson were drafted in the first round in 2020, which means both are entering the final year of their rookie contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The average per year on Jefferson's new deal is $35 million, almost twice the $18 million Lamb is due coming off a career year on a team that has made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons.

The absence of Parsons during the voluntary portion of the offseason was a bigger deal for Dallas because new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer has replaced Dan Quinn, who was hired as head coach in Washington.

There won't be as many changes on offense in the second year of coach Mike McCarthy calling plays for quarterback Dak Prescott. In the first year of that arrangement, Lamb had career highs with an NFL-leading 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"He's in a business situation," McCarthy said. "I have no qualms as far as our vets being ready. They've been engaged, and we'll be in a great spot."

Parsons spent time with Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud in China and jumped in the ring with a sumo wrestler in Tokyo.

The 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has been courtside for several games during the Dallas Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals, which start Thursday night in Boston.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Parsons has been away from the team during the voluntary part of the offseason before, and spent some time with McCarthy before minicamp. He's still waiting for his first sit-down with Zimmer, and said he's looking forward to it.

Cowboys must pay CeeDee Lamb after Justin Jefferson's massive deal

"I'm just looking at it as time for body to heal," said Parsons, who is a year away from entering the final season of his rookie contract. "I'm an undersized rusher who gets banged up every year. I'm just letting my body heal and getting ready for the year."

Parsons was also asked about Lamb's absence as he also awaits a lucrative contract extension.

"CeeDee [is] about to hit the brink truck," Parsons told reporters, via the Dallas Morning News. He about to get his. But I can’t think of someone more deserving. I think CeeDee is the best receiver in the league. If you ever want to argue it, top three, but in my eyes, seeing his mindset and how he comes every day, I think he deserves every penny."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons CeeDee Lamb

share