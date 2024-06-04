United Football League UFL playoffs: Who NFL scouts will be watching this weekend Updated Jun. 4, 2024 4:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For Jim Popp, the devil is in the details.

The UFL's vice president of player personnel, part of Popp's job is helping players grow and develop in the new spring league, with an eye toward reaching their goal of playing in the NFL.

That's something the XFL and USFL accomplished before the merger into a new league this season.

In 2023, the XFL and USFL had a combined 111 players sign with NFL teams for training camps, with 35 sticking as active players or on practice squads.

"Everybody's different," Popp said. "There's some players that might not quite be ready, but talent-wise they have it. And they need to prove it. Or they might not have played at a Power 5 school, and someone may be questioning who they really are because they haven't played against the so-called ‘best.'

"A lot of guys will go to training camp in the NFL, and they have to wait a whole other year to get an opportunity to get seen, and they may only get two or three quarters during training camp to showcase themselves. This (the UFL) is a much broader, bigger opportunity to play consistently."

A two-time USFL champ now competing for an UFL crown, Birmingham Stallions GM Zach Potter has had the most success of any spring league football official in moving players to the NFL.

Last year, the Stallions had 22 guys sign with NFL teams, with 10 of those sticking on a 53-man roster or spending time on a practice squad in 2023 — most notably last year's USFL MVP in quarterback Alex McGough with the Green Bay Packers and defensive tackle Khalil Davis of the Houston Texans.

One of those players never played a snap for Birmingham. The Stallions signed tight end Chris Pierce out of Vanderbilt in late July right after they won the USFL championship last year.

However, before joining the Stallions for the 2024 season, Pierce signed with the Carolina Panthers in August, making the team's practice squad and signing a futures contract with them after the NFL regular season in January.

UFL top 10 plays from week 10 presented by ZOA Energy

Potter said he's been in contact with all 32 NFL teams throughout this year, and that those teams are taking the spring league more seriously because of the success they have had in transitioning players to the highest level.

Players like return man Kavontae Turpin and kicker Brandon Aubrey have been success stories because of the amount of production they have provided as Pro Bowlers compared to what NFL teams are paying them with an initial contract.

Potter expects once again to have several players from this year's Birmingham squad follow suit this season.

"We want to find the best players available," Potter said. "And whether they make it or don't make it, it will be up to the NFL. Coach (Skip) Holtz does a great job of keeping everybody fresh and understanding we can never stay status quo."

After talking with scouts, coaches and player personnel in both the UFL and the NFL, here are some players to keep an eye on in the UFL playoffs this weekend who will have a chance to latch onto NFL rosters in 2024.

Birmingham Stallions

WR Kevin Austin Jr.: The 24-year-old Notre Dame product spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars for two seasons. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Austin finished with 15 receptions for 253 yards and two scores this season, averaging an impressive 16.9 yards per reception.

DT Carlos Davis: In the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year, Davis led the Stallions with seven sacks this season. At 6-foot-2 and 312 pounds, the 27-year-old Davis projects as a 3-tech defensive tackle who can provide interior pass rush at the next level.



DE Johnathan Garvin: A seventh-round pick of the Packers in 2020, Garvin spent three seasons in Green Bay. Garvin, 24, totaled 20 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks for one of the best defenses in the UFL this season.

QB Adrian Martinez: The front-runner for league MVP honors, Martinez led the UFL in rushing (528), tied for second in passing touchdowns (15) and third in passing yards (1,750). Martinez, 24, also completed 58.5% of his passes and had just three interceptions. His ability to make chunk plays with his arm and his feet should make Martinez a coveted prospect at the next level.

RB Ricky Person: At big back at 6-foot-1, 222 pounds, the 24-year-old Person led the UFL in rushing touchdowns with six and finished with 295 yards.

Stallions' Adrian Martinez finds Kevin Austin Jr. for a 40-yard TD

Michigan Panthers

K Jake Bates: Michigan's kicking phenom made a jaw-dropping three field goals from 60-plus yards including a long of 64. Bates, 25, was part of an impressive year for kickers in the UFL, as they converted 83% of their field goals this season. However, Bates was not as consistent kicking outdoors, making 6 of 10 from outside this season.



TE Cole Hikutini: An athletic tight end who also showed an ability to move bodies in the run game, at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, the 29-year-old averaged 17 yards per reception during the regular season.



RB Nate McCrary: Matt Colburn and Wes Hills carried the running game, but McCrary showed explosive playmaking ability in limited snaps and is just 25 years old.



WR Marcus Simms: Michigan's top receiver threat finished with 23 receptions for 426 yards and three scores during the regular season. Simms, 26, averaged 18.5 yards per reception.

DE Breeland Speaks: The league's sack leader (9.5), Speaks led the USFL last year with nine sacks and is the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year in the UFL this season. Speaks, 28, spent time with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

Jake Bates drills 64-yard, game-winning field goal

St. Louis Battlehawks

WR Hakeem Butler: At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, the 28-year-old Butler led the UFL with 652 receiving yards on 45 receptions and also finished with five touchdowns.



OLB Chris Garrett: The speedy edge rusher spent time with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL and still has upside at 25 years old.



LB Mike Rose: He served as the inside linebacker making the calls defensively for the Battlehawks, finishing with 45 combined tackles and two interceptions. At 24-years-old, Rose also could contribute on special teams.



RB Jacob Saylors: The versatile Saylors is good at catching the ball out of the backfield and led St. Louis in rushing with 460 yards and eight total touchdowns. Saylors, 24, spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL.



WR/KR Darrius Shepherd: He finished second in the UFL this season with 1,334 all-purpose yards. Shepherd, 29, totaled 29 receptions for 240 yards on offense.

Hakeem Butler hauls in beautiful touchdown catch

San Antonio Brahmas

QB Chase Garbers: The Cal product was in the MVP conversation at the start of the year before suffering a wrist injury that forced him to miss five games this season. Garbers, 24, plays with anticipation and has good movement skills. His status for the playoffs is uncertain after he re-aggravated his wrist injury last week.



RB Anthony McFarland: One of the most explosive playmakers in the league, McFarland finished with 396 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns this season. The 25-year-old has been dealing with a shoulder issue this season that's limited his play time.



RB John Lovett: The Penn State product led the Brahmas in rushing and finished No. 4 in the UFL with 423 rushing yards and five touchdowns. At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, the 24-year-old Lovett is a punishing runner who can also catch the ball out of the backfield.



WR Jontre Kirklin: The LSU product led San Antonio with 614 receiving yards on 56 receptions and three scores. Kirklin, 25, also threw for a 36-yard touchdown.



OLB Wyatt Ray: The Brahmas finished the season with a league-high 32 sacks. The 27-year-old Ray was one of the defensive catalysts, finishing with a team-high 5.5 sacks.

Brahmas' Anthony McFarland breaks out for electric 52-yard TD

Other players around the league who could get a shot in the NFL:



Arlington Renegades: WR Deontay Burnett, CB Myles Dorn, OT Bobby Evans, LB Storey Jackson, CB Steven Jones, P Marquette King, QB Luis Perez, DT Jalen Redmond, OL Dru Samia, WR Tyler Vaughns.



Birmingham Stallions: OL Deonte Brown, CB Lorenzo Burns, WR Deon Cain, QB Matt Corral, CB Madre Harper, DB Daniel Isom, OL Zach Johnson, WR Amari Rodgers, C Cole Schneider, TE Jace Sternberger, OT Armani Taylor-Prioleau, LB Kyahva Tezino, S A.J. Thomas, TE Jordan Thomas, DE Dondrea Tillman.

D.C. Defenders: WR Keke Coutee, OL Yasir Durant, DE Malik Fisher, WR/KR Chris Rowland, WR Ty Scott, WR Brandon Smith, QB Jordan Ta'amu.

Houston Roughnecks: LB Chris Allen, OT Cam Carter, WR Justin Hall, LS Logan Klusman, RB Kirk Merritt, K J.J. Molson, CB Colby Richardson, CB Kiondre Thomas.



Memphis Showboats: WR Jonathan Adams, WR Daewood Davis.



Michigan Panthers: CB Nate Brooks, OT Jarrett Horst, DT Garrett Marino, S Kai Nacua, OT Ryan Nelson, OT Chim Okorafor, QB Bryce Perkins, DT Daniel Wise.



St. Louis Battlehawks: TE Kemari Averett, OT Juwann Bushell-Beatty, FS Qwynnterrio Cole, LB Willie Harvey, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, QB A.J. McCarron, WR Jahcour Pearson, CB Brandon Sebastion, K Andre Szmyt.

San Antonio Brahmas: OT Greg Eiland, CB BoPete Keyes, S Jordan Mosley, P Brad Wing.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him at @eric_d_williams .

