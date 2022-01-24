National Football League
Super Bowl LVI: When, where, how to watch, halftime show and more Super Bowl LVI: When, where, how to watch, halftime show and more
National Football League

Super Bowl LVI: When, where, how to watch, halftime show and more

4 hours ago

Think the Final Four, but the NFL version.

We're less than three weeks away from the grand finale of the NFL's most extended season ever, and boy, have the playoffs complemented the magnitude of the season.

Each team that won its divisional playoff bout this past weekend did so on the game's very last play. Cincinnati, San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams all connected on walk-off field goals, while Kansas City scored a game-winning touchdown in overtime. It marked the first time in NFL history that all four divisional matchups ended on game-winning plays.

Even though the two conference championship games have yet to be played, Super Bowl LVI –– which is set to kick off in less than three weeks –– is creeping into the front of football fans' minds.

With that, here is everything you need to know about the 56th edition of the NFL's championship game.

When: 6:30 p.m. ET, Feb. 13, 2022

Where: The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., the home stadium of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Who: The winner of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will face the winner of the NFC Championship between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

How to watch: The game will be broadcast live on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.

Halftime show: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem will perform at the event's halftime show.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
How Chiefs-Bills compares to NFL's greatest playoff games
National Football League

How Chiefs-Bills compares to NFL's greatest playoff games

1 hour ago
Why Kyle Shanahan's 49ers have dominated Sean McVay's Rams
National Football League

Why Kyle Shanahan's 49ers have dominated Sean McVay's Rams

2 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers' mythical stature in jeopardy after loss to Niners
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers' mythical stature in jeopardy after loss to Niners

2 hours ago
Tom Brady 'nearly pulled off the greatest comeback of his career'
National Football League

Tom Brady 'nearly pulled off the greatest comeback of his career'

3 hours ago
NFL odds: How the 49ers' Super Bowl futures have moved this season
National Football League

NFL odds: How the 49ers' Super Bowl futures have moved this season

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes