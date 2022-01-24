National Football League Super Bowl LVI: When, where, how to watch, halftime show and more 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Think the Final Four, but the NFL version.

We're less than three weeks away from the grand finale of the NFL's most extended season ever, and boy, have the playoffs complemented the magnitude of the season.

Each team that won its divisional playoff bout this past weekend did so on the game's very last play. Cincinnati, San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams all connected on walk-off field goals, while Kansas City scored a game-winning touchdown in overtime. It marked the first time in NFL history that all four divisional matchups ended on game-winning plays.

Even though the two conference championship games have yet to be played, Super Bowl LVI –– which is set to kick off in less than three weeks –– is creeping into the front of football fans' minds.

With that, here is everything you need to know about the 56th edition of the NFL's championship game.

When: 6:30 p.m. ET, Feb. 13, 2022

Where: The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., the home stadium of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Who: The winner of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will face the winner of the NFC Championship between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

How to watch: The game will be broadcast live on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.

Halftime show: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem will perform at the event's halftime show.

