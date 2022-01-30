National Football League NFL odds: Bengals among biggest underdogs ever to make Super Bowl 54 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If you are a bettor who had faith in the Cincinnati Bengals before the season to win the NFL's ultimate prize, you are one victory away from a nice payday.

Cincinnati was considered a long shot to win their division, let alone make it to the Super Bowl this season. Now, the 13-7 Bengals are heading to the Big Game after upsetting the second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in an overtime thriller Sunday in the AFC Championship Game after trailing 21-3.

From a betting perspective, Cincinnati started the season at +10000 to win the Super Bowl. This means Bengals backers who put $10 on Joe Burrow and Cincinnati to win the Super Bowl before the season will cash a ticket worth $1,010 if the Bengals can secure just one more win.

When it comes to past Super Bowl appearances, there have been teams that were wire-to-wire league leaders and others that surprised everyone just by getting to the Super Bowl. When we talk about the latter, Cincinnati's run this season definitely comes to mind.

Talk about an outside chance: The Bengals now head to Super Bowl LVI as the second-biggest underdogs in NFL history since 1977.

Here is a list of the 10 biggest underdogs to make the Super Bowl (since 1977):

Rams, Super Bowl XXXIV: +15000*

Bengals, SB LVI: +10000

Falcons, SB LI: +8000

Chargers, SB XXIX: +7500

Panthers, SB 50: +6000

Panthers, SB XXXVIII: +6000

Patriots, SB XXXVI: +6000*

Giants, SB XXXV: +6000

Falcons, SB XXXIII: +6000

Bengals, SB XVI: +6000

* = won Super Bowl

The Bengals, who were 4-11-1 in 2020, now will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 13. They have opened as 4-point underdogs at FOX Bet, with the Rams -188 on the moneyline and the Bengals +160.

