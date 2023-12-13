National Football League Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Prediction, odds, picks Published Dec. 13, 2023 1:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) will be attempting to snap a three-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8). Despite that, the Raiders are the favorites, expected to win by at least a field goal but less than a touchdown (currently -3).

The Chargers were defeated 24-7 by the Denver Broncos in Week 14, while the Raiders were shut out in a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Which one of these 5-8 teams will get their sixth win on Thursday night?

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Chargers and Raiders — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Will Hill.

Raiders vs. Chargers Odds & Betting Lines

Raiders vs Chargers Betting Information updated as of December 10, 2023, 11:33 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Raiders -3 -105 -115 34 -110 -110

Raiders vs. Chargers Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+3)

Pick OU: Over (34)

Prediction: Los Angeles 20 - Las Vegas 19

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill

It’s the matchup we’ve been waiting for all year, Easton Stick vs. Aiden O’Connell.

Well, it’s a matchup, and it’s a low total but I’m not sure if it’s quite low enough.

The Raiders are coming off of a game where the first points weren’t scored until the final minutes of the fourth quarter, as they lost 3-0 to the Vikings.

With Justin Herbert sidelined, Easton Stick gets his first career start for a Chargers team that is likely to reboot their organization in a month when the season ends.

I can’t imagine much offense here. Let’s go Under the total.

PICK: Under 34 points scored by both teams combined

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Game Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Location: Paradise, Nevada

TV: Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Raiders vs. Chargers Recent Matchups

Las Vegas owns a 3-2 record against Los Angeles in their last five matchups.

In their last five head-to-head matchups, Las Vegas has tallied 113 points against Los Angeles, while giving up only 109 points.

Las Vegas Betting Info

In 13 Las Vegas games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Raiders have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Las Vegas games this year have gone over the total in three out of 13 opportunities (23.1%).

The Raiders have won 66.7% of the time they have played as the moneyline favorite (4-2).

Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -148 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Raiders' implied win probability is 59.7%.

Raiders Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 197.1 (2,562) 22 Rush yards 80.6 (1,048) 32 Points scored 15.5 (202) 28 Pass yards against 207.7 (2,700) 11 Rush yards against 127.4 (1,656) 25 Points allowed 19.9 (259) 9

Las Vegas' Key Players

Offense

Joshua Jacobs has put up 805 rushing yards (fifth in the NFL) with six touchdowns (61.9 yards per game through 13 games). His 3.5 yards per attempt rank 40th in the league.

He's hauled in 37 passes (on 54 targets) for 296 receiving yards with zero touchdowns. He's averaging 22.8 receving yards and 2.8 catches per game.

Davante Adams has caught 76 passes on 128 targets for 867 total yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging 5.8 catches and 66.7 yards per game in 13 games.

In the passing game, Jakobi Meyers , has racked up 616 receiving yards and six touchdowns after catching 57 balls on 82 targets. Per game, he's averaging 51.3 yards and 4.8 receptions in 12 games.

Jimmy Garoppolo has 1,205 passing yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions this year. He has completed 65.5% of his attempts, averaging 200.8 yards per game and 7.2 per attempt.

Defense

Over on defense, Maxx Crosby has 76 tackles, 18.0 TFL, and 13.5 sacks in 2023.

Robert Spillane has 115 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and three interceptions this season. His tackle total leads the Raiders and is ninth in the NFL.

Trevon Moehrig has totaled 73 tackles, 1.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions this year.

So far this season, Nate Hobbs has 63 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Los Angeles Betting Info

Los Angeles is 4-8-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Chargers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

This season, three Los Angeles games have gone over the point total.

This season, the Chargers have been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +124 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.6% chance of a victory for the Chargers.

Chargers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 238.3 (3,098) 10 Rush yards 96.0 (1,248) 26 Points scored 21.7 (282) 16 Pass yards against 261.9 (3,405) 29 Rush yards against 113.2 (1,471) 16 Points allowed 21.7 (282) 18

Los Angeles' Key Players

Offense

In 13 games played this year, Justin Herbert has amassed 3,134 passing yards (10th-best in the NFL), with 20 touchdowns (ninth in the NFL) against seven interceptions and completing 65.1% of his passes.

Herbert has also rushed for three touchdowns and 228 yards (third on the Chargers).

Keenan Allen has 108 catches (first in the NFL) for 1,243 yards (second in the NFL) and seven receiving touchdowns (fifth in the NFL). He has been targeted 150 times and averages 8.3 receptions per game in 13 games played.

So far this season through 10 games, Austin Ekeler has churned out 497 rushing yards (leading the Chargers) and scored five rushing touchdowns. He averages 49.7 yards per game and 3.7 per attempt (35th in the NFL).

In addition to his rushing stats, Ekeler has hauled in 36 passes (on 54 targets) for 344 yards (third on the Chargers), with one receiving touchdown. He averages 34.4 yards per game.

Joshua Kelley has scored two touchdowns on the ground, while running for 382 total yards (3.9 per carry and 29.4 per game).

Defense

In 2023, Khalil Mack has 55 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 15 sacks over 13 games.

Kenneth Murray has one interception on top of 100 tackles, 7.0 TFL, three sacks, and three passes defended.

Derwin James has recorded 1.0 sack as well as 4.0 TFL, 93 tackles, and one interception in the 2023 campaign.

Eric Kendricks has totaled 2.0 sacks to go with 6.0 TFL and 81 tackles through 11 games.

