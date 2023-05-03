National Football League Jets reportedly to sign Randall Cobb, pairing receiver with Aaron Rodgers again Updated May. 3, 2023 10:07 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Another former Green Bay Packer is making his way to New York.

Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb is expected to sign a one-year deal with the New York Jets , ESPN reported Wednesday.

The deal will pair Cobb with quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the 11th season of his 13-year career. Cobb and Rodgers formed a tight bond over their years together in Green Bay, with Rodgers requesting the Packers to reacquire Cobb in a trade from the Houston Texans prior to the 2021 season. The two players notably walked off Lambeau Field together in the Packers' season-ending loss in 2022.

Prior to his trade to the Jets, Rodgers reportedly had Cobb on his list of receivers he wished the team would acquire. Cobb is the second player from that reported list the Jets have acquired this offseason. Former Packers receiver Allen Lazard is the other as he signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets in March. The other two players on that reported list were Odell Beckham Jr., who was negotiating a deal with the Jets before signing with the Baltimore Ravens, and tight end Marcedes Lewis , who remains a free agent.

Cobb, who turns 33 in August, has been one of the game's better slot receivers since he entered the league in 2011. He has six seasons in which he's recorded at least 55 receptions, but he hasn't hit that mark since 2019. He had 34 receptions for 417 yards and a touchdown over 13 games in 2022. He recorded 28 receptions for 375 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games in the season prior to that.

The Jets will be the fourth team Cobb has played for in his career. He played with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 and the Houston Texans in 2020.

