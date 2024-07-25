National Football League
2024 NFL odds: Will the Jets go under their projected win total?
2024 NFL odds: Will the Jets go under their projected win total?

Published Jul. 25, 2024 3:01 p.m. ET

After landing Aaron Rodgers prior to last season, expectations were set at an all-time high for the New York Jets in 2023. However, four snaps into the season opener against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium, the star quarterback ruptured his Achilles tendon and missed the remainder of the season. 

The Jets finished the season with a 7-10 record, mostly behind their stellar defense that only allowed 20.9 points per game. 

However, the offense really struggled — more specifically the quarterback position. After Rodgers went down, the Jets started three other QBs last season, including Zach Wilson

With Rodgers set to return as the starting QB, oddsmakers are very bullish on the Jets' expectations once again to begin the 2024 season. 

According to sharp football analysis, the Jets have the fourth-easiest schedule in 2024 and their season Over/Under win total has been set at 9.5. 

However, FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd is not enthusiastic about New York and does not believe the Jets will reach double-digit wins. 

Are the Jets distractions impacting their playoff hopes? | The Herd
Aaron Rodgers downplayed his absence from New York Jets mandatory minicamp, and Haason Reddick is holding out for a new contract. Colin Cowherd and former Jet Mark Sanchez discuss if these distractions are harming the Jets’ playoff chances.

"This idea that the Jets are a Super Bowl team? This is an eight or nine win team, tops," Cowherd said. 

"So what are the Jets? A 40-year-old quarterback coming off major surgery who is extremely expensive, and a head coach who has yet to lead a team to a winning year." 

The Jets' offseason instability also concerns Cowherd. 

"Aaron Rodgers has already missed the mandatory mini-camp. Hassan Reddick is a no show. Arthur Smith was rumored of getting hired by the Jets to babysit their offensive play caller, Nathanial Hackett. But yeah, they are going to win the Super Bowl," Cowherd said sarcastically. 

"The Jets are just putting a fresh coat of paint on the same old issues. Crazy owner, not sure if they have the right coach and quarterback drama. The sports media trends to fall in love with big coastal market teams. They love the Jets this year. But this is an eight-win team." 

The Jets are currently +2000 to win the Super Bowl, +1100 to win the AFC and -160 to make the playoffs. 

