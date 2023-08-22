National Football League Jaxon Smith-Njigba reportedly to undergo wrist surgery, uncertain for Week 1 Published Aug. 22, 2023 12:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Seattle Seahawks could be without one of their first-round rookies when the regular season opens in less than three weeks.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his wrist on Tuesday in Philadelphia, ESPN reported. The timeframe of Smith-Njigba's return will become clearer following surgery, but there is a chance that he could play in the season opener on Sept. 10.

The wide receiver injured his wrist on his biggest play of the preseason on Saturday against the Cowboys. After making a reception on a deep pass from Drew Lock, Smith-Njigba ran upfield and nearly scored a 49-yard touchdown. But Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott Jr. tackled him right in front of the goal line. As Smith-Njigba fell, he appeared to place his left wrist down to help brace himself.

Smith-Njigba had his wrist evaluated on the sideline shortly after as the reception in the second quarter was his final play of the night.

The Seahawks took the Ohio State product with the No. 20 overall pick in this spring's draft. Smith-Njigba was the first receiver who was taken and was viewed by many scouts as the best receiver prospect in the draft even after missing most of the 2022 season due to a hamstring injury.

Smith-Njigba put up solid numbers in the preseason, recording six receptions on seven targets for 83 yards.

The Seahawks open up the season at home with a division matchup against the Los Angeles Rams before traveling to face the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

