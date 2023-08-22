National Football League
Jaxon Smith-Njigba reportedly to undergo wrist surgery, uncertain for Week 1
National Football League

Jaxon Smith-Njigba reportedly to undergo wrist surgery, uncertain for Week 1

Published Aug. 22, 2023 12:28 p.m. ET

The Seattle Seahawks could be without one of their first-round rookies when the regular season opens in less than three weeks. 

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his wrist on Tuesday in Philadelphia, ESPN reported. The timeframe of Smith-Njigba's return will become clearer following surgery, but there is a chance that he could play in the season opener on Sept. 10. 

The wide receiver injured his wrist on his biggest play of the preseason on Saturday against the Cowboys. After making a reception on a deep pass from Drew Lock, Smith-Njigba ran upfield and nearly scored a 49-yard touchdown. But Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott Jr. tackled him right in front of the goal line. As Smith-Njigba fell, he appeared to place his left wrist down to help brace himself. 

Smith-Njigba had his wrist evaluated on the sideline shortly after as the reception in the second quarter was his final play of the night. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Seahawks took the Ohio State product with the No. 20 overall pick in this spring's draft. Smith-Njigba was the first receiver who was taken and was viewed by many scouts as the best receiver prospect in the draft even after missing most of the 2022 season due to a hamstring injury. 

Smith-Njigba put up solid numbers in the preseason, recording six receptions on seven targets for 83 yards. 

The Seahawks open up the season at home with a division matchup against the Los Angeles Rams before traveling to face the Detroit Lions in Week 2. 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL odds: Buy or sell hype on Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Justin Fields

2023 NFL odds: Buy or sell hype on Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Justin Fields

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes