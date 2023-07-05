National Football League Jason McIntyre's 5 bold NFL predictions Published Jul. 5, 2023 5:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Annually, the NFL season is nothing if not … unpredictable.

On Wednesday's edition of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd", Jason McIntyre — filling in for Colin — revealed five bold predictions for the upcoming year. Let's dive in and see what's on McIntyre's mind:

BOLD PREDICTION NO. 1: Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl window is closed

J-Mac's thoughts: "Three straight incredible years, double-digit wins. Josh Allen on the rookie contract comes so close against Kansas City in that overtime loss, one of the most gut-wrenching losses. Last year, they had the off-field chaos, and they really made it difficult. Thirteen wins, then they lose in the playoffs. Leslie Frazier and Tremaine Edmunds have left. Both starting safeties are now 32 years old. I see the AFC East taking a big leap and I see the Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl window closing shut."

BOLD PREDICTION NO. 2: The Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl run is over

J-Mac's thoughts: "I can see them being one of the worst teams in the league, and thus they decide to pull the trigger and trade Aaron Donald, basically their only good defender. Look at the PFF stats for this defense — it is abysmal. I know that they won the Super Bowl going with the big Stafford, Kupp, Donald. But then everything fell apart. They lost Jalen Ramsey, their best cornerback, who basically shut down one side of the field. [They lose] their middle linebacker, Bobby Wagner, one of the best defenders on the team. They lose two of their top three defenders. I think you are in a window where this team … decides to just reboot and move on from Aaron Donald."

BOLD PREDICTION NO. 3: The best division in the NFC is the NFC North

J-Mac's thoughts: "Aaron Rodgers leaves and [the Packers] get better? This year, I am buying stock in the Chicago Bears. They will be better. They can't be worse right? I love the Detroit Lions this year. There's a world where they win the division. Minnesota Vikings will fall back to earth. Kirk Cousins had eight game-winning drives. Maybe you'll get half that this year? I think this division is going to be very competitive, with two, maybe three playoff teams. The Giants are going to fall out. Dallas — will the wheels fall off for McCarthy? The NFC North will be damn good next year."

BOLD PREDICTION NO. 4: The winner of the NFC will be the New Orleans Saints

J-Mac's thoughts: "Derek Carr finally gets on a winning team. The Saints have a pretty damn good roster with a lot of veterans. They know how to win. Last year, at this time, no one had the Eagles going to the Super Bowl. They came out of nowhere. That Saints' division, they could easily go 6-0."

BOLD PREDICTION NO. 5: The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to the AFC Championship Game

J-Mac's thoughts: "Kenny Pickett, during the final seven games [last season], was a top 11 quarterback in the league. That guy was a rookie. Kenny Pickett is mature. He looked sharp at the end of the season. The defense will be back and be really good. I've already bet them in Week 1. This Steelers team is a buy."

