Eagles' Jordan Davis showcases singing voice, goes viral for recording session
Updated Nov. 30, 2023 3:36 p.m. ET

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been wreaking havoc for Philadelphia this season, regularly chasing down elite quarterbacks outside the pocket.

The 6-foot-6, 336-pound Davis has other talents, too.

He recently did a recording session, where he showcased his singing ability.

Davis, who the Eagles selected with the 13th overall pick in 2022 out of Georgia, has totaled 2.5 sacks, 29 combined tackles and one forced fumble this season. He's part of a Philadelphia defense that has been stellar against the run, as it has surrendered just 85.3 yards per game on the ground (third in the NFL).

The Eagles (10-1) host the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) in what will be a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game.

Philly will certainly be in luck this week if it can perform as well as Davis sings.

