National Football League Justin Jefferson, Vikings reportedly agree to record deal for non-QB Updated Jun. 3, 2024 10:13 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Minnesota Vikings and Justin Jefferson have agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension with $110 million guaranteed, NFL Media reported Monday. Jefferson will reportedly receive $89 million at signing.

Jefferson's $110 million in guaranteed money is $26 million more than the record A.J. Brown set for the most guaranteed money for a receiver earlier this offseason. With Jefferson's salary at $35 million per year, he also breaks the record for the highest average annual value for a non-quarterback. That had belonged to 49ers edge Nick Bosa, who signed a five-year, $170 million deal last year.

Jefferson confirmed the signing in an Instagram post on Monday morning.

"Something that once was a dream is now my reality," Jefferson wrote in the post with a video. "There are so many people that I can sit here and thank but you all know who you are that helped me along the way. But we ain't stopping here…. There's more to be done… SKOL!!!!!!!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf expressed their gratitude for Jefferson in a statement announcing the extension, which will keep the receiver under contract through the end of the 2028 season.

"Over the first four seasons of his career, Justin entrenched himself as the best wide receiver and one of the most electric players in the NFL," the Wilfs said. "He is a special talent, a committed teammate and an excellent representative of the Vikings. Justin has earned this contract, and we are thrilled he will remain a Minnesota Viking for a very long time."

"Justin has consistently proven to be one of the best players in the NFL on and off the field and we are excited about having him as a cornerstone of our team for a long time to come," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah added in a statement distributed by the Vikings. "He is the living embodiment of our culture with his joyful dedication to process and our goals."

Jefferson missed seven games last season with a hamstring injury and still reached 1,074 receiving yards. Entering the offseason, extending Jefferson was atop the Vikings' to-do list after they were unable to come to terms on a deal last offseason. Jefferson tabled talks after receiving an offer worth more than $28 million per year last September, ESPN reported Monday.

But even after the Vikings lost quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency, they had no plans of moving on from Jefferson to start a rebuild. Multiple teams inquired about a trade for Jefferson, but Minnesota turned each offer down, according to ESPN.

The Vikings were confident throughout the offseason that they would get a deal done with Jefferson, even keeping him in the loop as they found their successor to Cousins. They signed Sam Darnold in free agency before selecting J.J. McCarthy with the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jefferson has arguably been the game's best receiver since the Vikings drafted him in 2020. He has 392 catches for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns over his career, winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. His 98.3 receiving yards per game is the most in NFL history.

Jefferson is one of many receivers who received or is expecting to receive a high-priced extension this offseason. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Nico Collins have all received deals worth at least $24 million per year since the middle of April. Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk and Tee Higgins are all still seeking an extension this offseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

share