Deion Sanders, Emmitt Smith, more Cowboys legends mourn death of Larry Allen
Published Jun. 3, 2024 4:12 p.m. ET

The NFL and Dallas Cowboys communities were struck by tragedy Monday morning with the news that Larry Allen, a member of both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the storied franchise's Ring of Honor, died suddenly during a family vacation in Mexico. Allen, widely considered one of the greatest offensive linemen of all time, was 52.

Allen was part of the Cowboys' 1995 Super Bowl team as a budding star alongside veteran superstars such as quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith, wide receiver Michael Irvin and newly signed cornerback Deion Sanders. 

Aikman and Sanders were among several Cowboys players from that era who reacted to their former teammate's death Monday.

Smith, meanwhile, shared a nearly four-minute-long emotional video on his Instagram account mourning Allen's passing.

Irvin had yet to release any public statement about Allen as of Monday afternoon. In January, however, Irvin told his colleague on FS1's Undisputed, Keyshawn Johnson, that he considered Allen one of his favorite teammates of all time. (Johnson also played with Allen during a mid-2000s stint on the Cowboys later in both players' careers.)

Michael Irvin names Larry Allen among his Top 5 Dallas Cowboys teammates

Michael Irvin names Larry Allen among his Top 5 Dallas Cowboys teammates

Current Cowboys star Micah Parsons also shared condolences over Allen's death, saying he had hoped to meet the franchise legend at some point. 

FOX Sports NFL writer and "NFL on FOX Podcast" host David Helman, a longtime Cowboys team reporter, also shared his reaction, as did former NFL offensive lineman and FOX Sports gambling analyst Geoff Schwartz.

The Cowboys, NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame also shared memories of Allen.

