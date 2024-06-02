Commanders release kicker Brandon McManus after two women sued him for sexual assault
Kicker Brandon McManus was released by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, in the aftermath of two women suing him for sexually assaulting them on a trans-Atlantic flight.
Two women who were working as flight attendants on the Jacksonville Jaguars' Sept. 28 flight to London allege in a lawsuit filed in civil court that McManus tried to kiss one of them and grinded and rubbed up against both of them while they were trying to perform their work responsibilities. They are seeking in excess of $1 million in damages, according to court documents.
A message sent to McManus' camp was not immediately returned. Brett R. Gallaway, an attorney representing McManus, on Monday called the allegations "absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false."
McManus, 32, signed with Washington in March after playing last season, his 10th in the NFL, with Jacksonville. The Commanders and Jaguars earlier in the week each said they were looking into the situation.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
