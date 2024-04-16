National Football League Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's 'nowhere near' GOAT status yet Updated Apr. 16, 2024 1:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is arguably already the best quarterback of his generation, but he wants the NFL world to pump the brakes on calling him the best of all time after just six full seasons under center.

"You have to build a consistency of a career. You see that in any sport. I've had a great run. I think I've done a great job so far. But it's hard to take away from what Tom [Brady] did for so long, what Peyton Manning did, or Aaron Rodgers. There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time," Mahomes said in an interview with Time that was published on Tuesday morning.

"In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis. You can't take it for granted that you did it the year before."

Mahomes reiterated that he's "nowhere near" GOAT status, but also that he's "at least [had] one of the top three starts to a career."

Shortly after winning Super Bowl LVIII — the quarterback's third title in five years — Mahomes expressed that "the goal is always seven" in reference to championships. Brady has the NFL record with seven Super Bowl wins (six times with the New England Patriots and once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Patrick Mahomes looks to match Tom Brady's Super Bowl wins

Last season, Mahomes totaled 4,183 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 92.6 passer rating, while completing 67.2% of his passes. He also ran for 389 yards. Then, in Kansas City's four postseason games, Mahomes had 1,051 passing yards, 141 rushing yards, six passing touchdowns, one interception and a 100.3 passer rating, while completing 69.8% of his passes.

Since becoming the Chiefs' full-time quarterback in 2018, Mahomes has racked up six Pro-Bowl nods, two NFL MVPs and two All-Pro honors. He led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards in 2022 and has led the sport in passing touchdowns twice (2018 and 2022).

The 28-year-old Mahomes has played under Chiefs head coach Andy Reid for his entire NFL career (2017-present), similar to Brady being coached by Bill Belichick throughout his 20-year stint in New England (2000-19).

In terms of this upcoming season, at FanDuel Sportsbook, Mahomes and the Chiefs have the second-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +600, trailing only the San Francisco 49ers at +550.

In addition, Mahomes is favored to win this third MVP (+650), and his Chiefs are favored to win the AFC (+370) and win the AFC West (-230).

