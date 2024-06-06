National Football League
Chiefs lineman BJ Thompson in stable condition after cardiac event at team meeting
Published Jun. 6, 2024 1:41 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs backup BJ Thompson was taken to a hospital in stable condition Thursday after the defensive lineman experienced a cardiac event during a team meeting, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the event, said team trainers and medical staff were able to react quickly and treat Thompson until paramedics arrived.

The Chiefs planned to wrap up their voluntary offseason workouts on Thursday, but a team spokesman said the practice would be pushed to Friday. That is when Chiefs coach Andy Reid and other players will speak to reporters.

The 27-year-old Thompson was a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs out of Stephen F. Austin in last year's draft. The only game Thompson appeared in was their regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, when Kansas City already had clinched its playoff spot and the game's outcome was meaningless. Thompson had two tackles in that game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

