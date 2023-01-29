National Football League
Chiefs beat Bengals in AFC Championship: Social reaction, Kelce's comments
National Football League

Chiefs beat Bengals in AFC Championship: Social reaction, Kelce's comments

1 hour ago

The Chiefs got their revenge, beating the Bengals 23-20 in a thriller to avenge last season's loss in the AFC Championship. 

Patrick Mahomes' desperate scramble and a late hit penalty on the Bengals' Joseph Ossai set the Chiefs up for a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left, sending Mahomes back to the Super Bowl for the third time in his five seasons as a starter.

Social media had a lot to say about the thrilling conclusion, the past-meets-present battle of Andy Reid-coached teams, and Travis Kelce's trademark raucous celebration — including some pointed digs at the Bengals and the city of Cincinnati.

'The legend of Patrick Mahomes grows' 

‘The legend of Patrick Mahomes grows’

R.I.P. ‘Burrowhead’ and Bengals victory cigars

Kelce was just getting started

Oh, and we now have a Kelce brothers Super Bowl…

… and the ‘Andy Reid Bowl’

Chiefs' Chris Jones gets his due

Joseph Ossai gets well-wishes after costly penalty

