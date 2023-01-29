National Football League Chiefs beat Bengals in AFC Championship: Social reaction, Kelce's comments 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Chiefs got their revenge, beating the Bengals 23-20 in a thriller to avenge last season's loss in the AFC Championship.

Patrick Mahomes' desperate scramble and a late hit penalty on the Bengals' Joseph Ossai set the Chiefs up for a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left, sending Mahomes back to the Super Bowl for the third time in his five seasons as a starter.

Social media had a lot to say about the thrilling conclusion, the past-meets-present battle of Andy Reid-coached teams, and Travis Kelce's trademark raucous celebration — including some pointed digs at the Bengals and the city of Cincinnati.

Here are some of the top social media reactions to the thrilling conclusion of championship Sunday. The Chiefs will face the Eagles in the

‘The legend of Patrick Mahomes grows’

R.I.P. ‘Burrowhead’ and Bengals victory cigars

Kelce was just getting started

Oh, and we now have a Kelce brothers Super Bowl…

… and the ‘Andy Reid Bowl’

Chiefs' Chris Jones gets his due

Joseph Ossai gets well-wishes after costly penalty

