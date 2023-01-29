National Football League Bengals vs. Chiefs live updates: KC takes early lead in AFC title game 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's rematch time in Kansas City. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona (Sunday Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

The winner will face the Philadelphia Eagles , who took down the San Francisco 49ers , 31-7, to win the NFC title earlier on FOX.

Here are the highlights!

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Clark catches Burrow

Frank Clark put an end to the Bengals' opening drive when he dropped Joe Burrow for a 10-yard loss on third down, forcing Cincinnati to punt the ball.

Too tough for Toney to grab

Kadarius Toney came so close to making a touchdown catch on the Chiefs' opening drive. However, he wasn't able to secure the grab as he hit the ground, making it an incomplete pass. Kansas City challenged the play, but the call on the field was upheld.

The Chiefs were able to get three points on the drive though as Harrison Butker connected on a 43-yard field goal on the next play.

Injury updates

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly dealing with a back issue and has been receiving treatment since Friday's practice, per FOX Sports' Peter Schrager . Kelce is set to play against the Bengals but likely won't be 100%, per reports. K.C. activated third-string tight end Jody Fortson , who wasn't played since Dec. 2022, from injured reserve Saturday.

Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle sprain in last week's divisional-round win, will be active Sunday.

Setting the stage

The Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC title game after cruising to a double-digit victory over Buffalo in the divisional round.

On the other side, the Chiefs advanced after edging Jacksonville last week to lock down an NFL record fifth straight conference championship game at home.

Emotional anthem

Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones teared up during the national anthem.

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more:

