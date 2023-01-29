National Football League
Bengals vs. Chiefs live updates: KC takes early lead in AFC title game
National Football League

Bengals vs. Chiefs live updates: KC takes early lead in AFC title game

4 mins ago

It's rematch time in Kansas City. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona (Sunday Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

The winner will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who took down the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, to win the NFC title earlier on FOX.

Here are the highlights!

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark catches Burrow

Frank Clark put an end to the Bengals' opening drive when he dropped Joe Burrow for a 10-yard loss on third down, forcing Cincinnati to punt the ball. 

Too tough for Toney to grab

Kadarius Toney came so close to making a touchdown catch on the Chiefs' opening drive. However, he wasn't able to secure the grab as he hit the ground, making it an incomplete pass. Kansas City challenged the play, but the call on the field was upheld. 

The Chiefs were able to get three points on the drive though as Harrison Butker connected on a 43-yard field goal on the next play. 

Injury updates

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly dealing with a back issue and has been receiving treatment since Friday's practice, per FOX Sports' Peter Schrager. Kelce is set to play against the Bengals but likely won't be 100%, per reports. K.C. activated third-string tight end Jody Fortson, who wasn't played since Dec. 2022, from injured reserve Saturday.

Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle sprain in last week's divisional-round win, will be active Sunday.

Setting the stage

The Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC title game after cruising to a double-digit victory over Buffalo in the divisional round.

On the other side, the Chiefs advanced after edging Jacksonville last week to lock down an NFL record fifth straight conference championship game at home.

Emotional anthem

Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones teared up during the national anthem.

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Cincinnati Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
AFC Championship Game odds: How to bet Bengals-Chiefs
National Football League

AFC Championship Game odds: How to bet Bengals-Chiefs

41 mins ago
NFL conference championship odds: Lines for 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs
National Football League

NFL conference championship odds: Lines for 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs

45 mins ago
49ers vs. Eagles highlights: Philly dominates NFC Championship Game
National Football League

49ers vs. Eagles highlights: Philly dominates NFC Championship Game

54 mins ago
Travis Kelce (back) active vs. Bengals; Patrick Mahomes 'has no limitations'
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce (back) active vs. Bengals; Patrick Mahomes 'has no limitations'

1 hour ago
Eagles-49ers: Sights and sounds from a raucous scene in Philadelphia
National Football League

Eagles-49ers: Sights and sounds from a raucous scene in Philadelphia

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes