National Football League Bucs' Chris Godwin is healthy and eager for new role as he returns to slot Updated May. 22, 2024 12:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Bucs are on their third offensive coordinator in three years, but of all the wrinkles ahead in Liam Coen's new scheme, one that has generated real excitement is that receiver Chris Godwin will be primarily moving back into the slot — into the role Cooper Kupp played in the same offense when Coen was with the Rams.

Kupp had one of the best seasons in NFL history in 2021, winning the receiving triple crown by leading the league with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, so there's a curiosity for Bucs fans — and fantasy football players — around the prospect that Godwin could be in for huge numbers in a 2024 contract year.

"The flexibility of being inside allows me to get more creative," Godwin said Tuesday after the first OTA practice of the Bucs' offseason. "It allows me to be more involved in the run game without it being so obvious. It allows other guys to be able to move around a bunch as well. That seems to be part of the emphasis of the offense, allowing guys to be versatile and play in whatever spots we need to be."

Godwin, still only 28, has put together quite a seven-year run in Tampa alongside Mike Evans. Evans' streak of 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons and his 94 touchdowns have helped him to five Pro Bowls, but Godwin is quietly No. 2 in Bucs history in catches (529), yards (6,690) and touchdowns (34, tied for second-most ever). Godwin has topped 1,000 yards in three straight seasons despite a torn ACL in the middle of that run, recovering quickly from the Dec. 2021 injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

That injury played a role in him moving toward more snaps outside, away from the heavy traffic and potential collisions in the middle of the field, and he played all 17 games last year, his first time not missing any games since 2018. Now the Bucs are running a reverse, shifting him back inside where his shiftiness and consistent hands — a 70 percent catch rate over his NFL career — could lead to big numbers.

"He's an inside guy by nature," coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday. "He can play outside, but he can make a living inside doing a bunch of things for us. We plan to let him do a lot of things that he does best. He was coming off the injury last year, so I don't know if he was at full tilt inside or outside, but he looks a lot quicker, a lot lighter, and he's healthier now. He's eager to learn and get the offense down, so we're just excited to have him out on the field."

Godwin is playing the final year of a three-year, $60 million extension he signed in 2022. A year ago, he was the only Bucs player making $20 million a year or more, but now there are three more — Evans, quarterback Baker Mayfield and safety Antoine Winfield — with tackle Tristan Wirfs likely joining that group soon. Having Godwin in a contract year will be tricky; the Bucs have long seen the value in paying two top-tier receivers, but might not be able to keep up with the market value of other teams who might see him as a No. 1.

Receivers are often seen as divas, necessitating trades and movement to multiple teams. Evans and Godwin are the exceptions, staying in one place not only because of their consistent play but their leadership and unselfishness.

"Me and Mike, I feel like we're the ultimate pros," Godwin said. "We come in, we handle our business. We understand the off-the-field stuff, there's a business element there, too, and you kind of have to let that take care of itself. We're both guys that enjoy what we do. We enjoy the people that we work with. I'm grateful to be here, grateful to be out here putting the work in."

Expect Baker and the Bucs to be better next season?

One area where Godwin can help himself on his next deal is getting back into the end zone more regularly. His lone Pro Bowl season came in 2019 when he led the Bucs not only in catches and yards but with nine touchdowns. In four seasons since, he's caught seven, five, three and two, so finding a connection with Mayfield near the goal line is a priority this year.

"For sure, I'll be really thrilled about that," Godwin said. "It's going to come down to execution, just having more opportunities as we get close to the red zone. Also, on my part, just doing my best to capitalize on the opportunities I get outside the red zone."

The Bucs used a third-round pick in April on Washington's Jalen McMillan, who could step in as their new No. 3 receiver, competing with second-year pro Trey Palmer. McMillan could show enough to give the Bucs confidence they'd be OK if Godwin signed elsewhere, but for now they're grateful to have a consistent presence and another model for their young depth at receiver.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

"(Godwin) is a phenomenal person, a phenomenal player, a great example to this entire team," general manager Jason Licht said. "You know, you just you almost take him for granted, he's there every day working his (butt) off. He came back from a brutal injury and came back faster than everybody expected. You know, he's just Mr. Consistency."

Godwin echoed that Tuesday, saying as much as has changed around him in transitioning from Tom Brady to Mayfield, in three offenses and different roles in each, he's tried to be the same player and person along the way.

"For me, it's always been about consistency," he said. "Quietly, I don't know if many people would know it, I've had my own streak of 1,000 yards with three, including the year I got hurt. I don't think that's something that's easy to do. I'm proud about that, because it speaks to my level of professionalism, being able to work through adversity, but also in my teammates and my coaches' belief in me to be able to go out and make the plays. I'm fortunate to be here, grateful to do what I love."

Greg Auman is FOX Sports' NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers , Falcons, Panthers and Saints . He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

share