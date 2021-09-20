National Football League Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Teddy Bridgewater performances highlight NFL Week 2 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

The second week of the season provided a glimpse of how the best teams and players can take over games at a moment’s notice.

Stars have an uncanny ability to make big plays at key times, and that is often the difference between a win and a loss in an ultra-competitive league.

After spending the night reflecting on all of Sunday’s action, here are my thoughts and observations on Week 2.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED GOOD

1. Teddy Bridgewater makes the Broncos playoff contenders

Teddy Bridgewater might not be an All-Pro QB, but his leadership and superb game-management skills have helped transform the Broncos into playoff contenders. The veteran picked up his second win as the team’s starter, with a 300-yard passing game capping an efficient effort from the pocket (completed 26 of 34 passes for 328 yards).

Bridgewater’s pinpoint passes and outstanding judgment have enabled the Broncos’ offense to operate with a workmanlike efficiency that complements a defense that is playing lights out.

Studying the game tape of Bridgewater’s work, his willingness to distribute the ball to different playmakers makes the offense tough to defend. He threw to nine different receivers while keeping the Broncos’ No. 1 option, Courtland Sutton, who finished with nine catches for 159 yards on 12 targets, in the mix without disrupting the flow of the offense.

With Bridgewater playing winning football (zero turnovers) while racking up solid numbers as a passer, it is going to be hard to knock off the Broncos. Given Bridgewater's 24-12 mark as a starter when playing on teams with playoff-caliber rosters (see Minnesota, New Orleans and Denver), we probably should have known his presence would help the Broncos make a move in the AFC.

2. It's time to admit Lamar Jackson into the $40-Million Club

After Jackson's remarkable performance against the Chiefs, the Ravens should no longer have any concerns about locking up No. 8. Despite tossing a pair of early interceptions, Jackson was the best player on a field that included Patrick Mahomes.

Although his unorthodox playing style drives his critics crazy, Jackson is a baller with the secret sauce needed to play at an A-plus level when needed. Whether he utilizes his legs to create explosive plays in the running game or relies on his athleticism to extend plays on scramble tosses, the young playmaker finds a way to keep the Ravens’ offense on schedule.

On a night when he accounted for 346 total yards (239 pass; 107 rush) and three scores, Jackson showed impressive growth as a big-game player. He did not flinch when the ball didn't bounce his way. Considering how Jackson fumbled away the game in Week 1, the former MVP’s grit and determination stood out in the Sunday night game. He refused to lose and utilized all of his superpowers to secure a win.

If quarterbacks are judged on wins instead of gaudy passing statistics, it's hard to dispute Jackson’s value to the Ravens as a dynamic playmaker with the capacity to win games as a runner or thrower.

3. Matt Rhule’s turnaround project is ahead of schedule

The former college head coach is regarded as a turnaround specialist based on his ability to quickly transform Temple and Baylor from downtrodden programs into College Football Playoff contenders. Rhule is utilizing a similar blueprint to rebuild the Carolina Panthers into a playoff contender in his second year on the job.

Rhule’s commitment to building a tough-minded, hardworking team shows up in how the Panthers play for 60 minutes. The team has a grittiness that stands out. From their hard-hitting playing style to their ability to bounce back from bad plays, the Panthers are a blue-collar squad full of "tough" guys. That collective toughness has given this young team (23 first or second-year players on the active roster) a ton of confidence and swagger, and it shows up on the field.

In addition, the team’s commitment to acquire gritty players has enabled the Panthers to take chances on bounce-back projects with potential. That’s why a player like Sam Darnold can flourish with the Panthers after a dismal run with the Jets that led to the former No. 3 overall pick receiving the bust label.

The Panthers have helped him regain his confidence by building an offense around his strengths as an athletic playmaker (play-action passing game with bootlegs and movement passes) and surrounding him with all-star-caliber talent (Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, and Robby Anderson) on the perimeter.

With a young and hungry defense getting after it on the other side of the ball, the Panthers are starting to look and play like a playoff team. If Darnold can avoid the turnovers that have plagued his early career, the Panthers could make the tournament with a bunch of tough guys leading the way.

4. Gus Bradley makes a difference for the Raiders

Las Vegas' defense, once the NFL’s laughingstock, has quickly re-emerged as a respectable unit under the tutelage of Gus Bradley. The ultra-energetic coach with the positive mindset has created an environment that has enabled the players to play fast and loose on the grass.

The defense is giving maximum effort, running to the ball and playing with playoff-like urgency. In addition, the D has cut down the mental errors that lead to blown assignments — with opposing quarterbacks cashing those lottery tickets at every turn.

Bradley has installed a simple scheme that has removed a lot of the mental clutter that held the Raiders back in the past. Although the longtime Cover 3 proponent has tweaked his scheme to feature more coverage diversity, Bradley wants to keep things simple for the defense to reduce errors and promote faster play from everyone on the field.

With that in mind, Bradley will utilize minimal blitzing to get after the passer. He will save his pressures for critical moments and use the element of surprise to his advantage.

Against the Steelers, Bradley wanted to take away the running game and squeeze the aerial attack with tight coverage. He dared Big Ben to push the ball down the field and eliminated some of the "catch-and-run" concepts that enable Roethlisberger to manufacture production on low-risk throws. With the defensive backs squatting on short and intermediate routes, the veteran quarterback could not sustain a rhythm in the pocket.

5. King Henry rules again

Back-to-back NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry is a showstopper, but he rarely receives attention as an all-time great. After Henry notched his fourth career game with at least 175 rushing yards, it is time to discuss his chances of wearing a gold jacket one day.

Moreover, it's time to include the Titans’ RB1 in any MVP conversation based on his dominance as a runner between the tackles. Against the Seahawks, Henry showed off his entire of repertoire as a rugged runner with speed and power in a super-sized package. He carried the rock 35 times for 182 yards with three scores and added another 55 yards on six catches.

The heavy workload from a player coming off a pair of seasons with 681 combined rushing attempts is a testament to his superior conditioning, stamina and toughness. He acts as the wrecking ball between the tackles, demolishing defenders with each carry. The cumulative effects of tackling a 247-pound back wears down opposing defenses, especially in the fourth quarter. So it's no surprise that Henry’s most explosive runs occurred in the game’s waning moments against the Seahawks’ beleaguered defense.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED BAD

1. Teams need to invest in quality QB2s

After watching starting quarterbacks go down like flies on Sunday, it's apparent teams need to prioritize the QB2 spot like a starting position. Instead of keeping playbook memorizers with limited skills and potential on the roster, head coaches and general managers need to make sure the backup quarterback can win games when thrust into action.

Whether it is a veteran quarterback on the downside of his career or a young playmaker with a game that is not quite matured, the QB2 needs to be a player with enough skill to move the offense and put the team in a position to win. It might not look pretty, but he needs to be an effective player off the bench.

Coaches need to help backup quarterbacks prepare for games by giving them more reps in practice. Most coaches allow the starter to take almost all of the reps each week, with the QB2 logging mental reps or putting in post-practice work with practice-squad members to stay sharp.

Considering the impact of the quarterback on the performance of every team, it seems like the backup QB should be given more time and opportunity to prepare for a role that could take on significant meaning on game day.

After watching a handful of starters — including Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor, Carson Wentz, Baker Mayfield and Tua Tagovailoa — miss some game action due to injury, it might be time for NFL teams to tweak their approach to the backup quarterback position.

2. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are learning hard lessons

The Twitterverse nearly exploded over the disappointing performances of Lawrence and Wilson in Week 2. The combination of turnovers and poor play led to questions about each player’s readiness and the supporting cast (players, coaches, and system). In addition, the concerns over each player’s confidence reached a fever pitch.

After reviewing the tape on Lawrence and Wilson, I would advise the skeptics to calm down before suggesting that either player is a potential bust. Growing pains are part of the process, particularly when a young QB joins a franchise with losing traditions.

Lawrence is trying to do too much for a team that is putting too much on his shoulders. The No. 1 overall pick is throwing too much when considering this offense features an average O-Line and B-level pass catchers. While the interceptions certainly fall on the rookie, he could use a little help from his teammates when it comes to pass protection and consistent pass-catching.

Jacksonville's coaches need to add balance to a game plan that is out of wack with the run-pass ratio. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and quarterback coach Brian Schottenheimer need to take some of the load off of Lawrence by feeding the running backs (James Robinson and Carlos Hyde) early and often.

With the Jets, Wilson needs to resist the temptation to play "hero ball" in the pocket. The No. 2 overall pick is a gunslinger with A-plus talent, but he has a tendency to throw the ball into traffic on an improvisational attempt. Wilson is quickly finding out that his BYU heroics do not work as well against bigger, faster and more explosive athletes.

The rookie is also learning that playing within the structure of the offense produces better results than playing off-script. Wilson needs to trust his eyes and fully work through progressions before pulling the trigger on a hero throw while fleeing the pocket. The Jets certainly don't want him to lose the gunslinger mentality that made him a great player and prospect, but he has to discover how to manage the risk-reward scenario with the ball in his hands.

3. Did the Falcons blow their lottery ticket?

I wonder if the Falcons regret making a firm commitment to Matt Ryan as the team’s QB1 on draft day. Although the former MVP has done great things in the league as a starter, it is apparent that his game is in decline and he might not return to his all-star form.

That is not a knock or a dismissal of Ryan’s contributions as a leader and game manager, but the 36-year-old starter has lost his fastball, and the Falcons’ offense will continue to struggle as he declines right before their eyes.

That’s why I believe the Falcons might have blown their lottery ticket when they didn't take a young quarterback at the top of the draft. Sure, TE Kyle Pitts could turn out to be a Hall of Fame-caliber player, but the quarterback position is the most important spot on the field, and failing to take one early could come back to bite the Dirty Birds down the road.

The 2022 QB class has received so-so grades based on the early season college football slate, and it is fair to wonder if those prospects are upgrades over what was available to the Falcons when they selected Pitts. Justin Fields and Mac Jones could have been the picks if the Falcons opted to add their QB1 of the future.

4. Colts can't find their way

The Colts were expected to be one of the top teams in the AFC, but they have stumbled out of the gate to an 0-2 start. I am not suggesting that it's time to hit the panic button, but the back-to-back losses have led to concerns about the team's defense and offensive line.

On offense, opponents have been able to control the line of scrimmage to neutralize the running game, particularly in the red zone. Without the running game clicking in close quarters, the Colts have been forced to settle for field goals — and trading 7's for 3's will get you beat in this league.

The Colts’ 25% red-zone efficiency against the Rams was one of the game’s deciding factors. Frank Reich must determine why his front line is getting whooped at the point of attack (see the first series that ends in a fourth-down stop after three failed rushing attempts at the one-yard line).

Defensively, the Colts played better this week but they are still not playing up to their standard. The unit could not contain Cooper Kupp (nine catches, 163 yards, and two scores), and his ability to waltz through secondary needs to be addressed. Moreover, the Colts did not tackle well in space, and that has been their calling card in recent years. With the "YAC" tallying up at a surprising level, the Colts need to tighten up a defense that was expected to spark their playoff run.

5. Mike McCarthy needs clock-management classes

I know McCarthy is a Super Bowl winner but his clock-management skills leave something to be desired. The Cowboys nearly mismanaged their two-minute offense on their game-winning drive that resulted in Greg Zuerlein nailing a 56-yard kick.

While the impressive boot through the uprights made everything right in the Cowboys’ world, the questionable decisions leading up to the play are concerning. The team did not attempt to move the ball closer for an easier attempt for a kicker who struggled the previous week. And the uncertainty about how to proceed with the clock dwindling down points to a lack of organization and leadership from the head coach.

Since his arrival in 2020, McCarthy has appeared rusty as a decision-maker with several clock-management gaffes and questionable decisions dotting his Dallas résumé. He needs to take a closer look at his plan and see if he can fix some of the problems that have contributed to the Cowboys’ struggles in close games.

MY TOP 10 TEAMS

1. Buccaneers: Tom Brady has the offense clicking on all cylinders as the Bucs begin the defense of their Super Bowl title.

2. Rams: The Rams witnessed Matthew Stafford’s come-from-behind magic as he registered his first game-winning drive with his new squad. The veteran QB's budding connection with Cooper Kupp is a problem for opponents unable to defend the middle of the field.

3. Browns: The temporary loss of Baker Mayfield made the Dawg Pound gasp, but No. 6 returned to lead an efficient offensive effort that was good enough to put the Browns in the win column.

4. Chiefs: Andy Reid might lead a .500 team at the moment, but no one wants to face the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. The former MVP has not hit his stride … yet.

5. Bills: The workmanlike Bills put a beatdown on their division-rival Dolphins and regained their swagger. The performance was far from perfect, but it showcased the squad’s long-term potential when the offense, defense and special teams are on the same page.

6. Raiders: Perhaps it is time to take the Raiders seriously as a playoff contender with Derek Carr and a vastly improved defense playing A-level ball. The team has dispatched a pair of blue-collar squads in impressive fashion while flashing a hard-nosed physical playing style that works well in the postseason.

7. Broncos: Teddy Bridgewater could make Denver a dark-horse contender down the stretch. The veteran quarterback plays the game like a pass-first point guard leading the break with few miscues.

8. Ravens: Just when the football world was about to pour dirt on the Ravens’ playoff hopes, Lamar Jackson reminds us why he was an MVP. He put on a show-stopping performance that showcased his exceptional talents as an explosive dual-threat playmaker. If No. 8 is in the lineup, the Ravens have a chance to beat any team in a one-and-done affair.

9. Cardinals: Kyler Murray is special. The third-year QB is playing like an all-star with his supreme talent igniting the offense. If he maintains his sizzling pace as the point guard of the Cardinals’ fast-break offense, Murray could make a run at the MVP award while leading his squad on a postseason push.

10. Cowboys: Do not sleep on Dak Prescott and Co. emerging as a title contender if the Cowboys continue to play complementary football. The "pick your poison" offense mixes power football with a high-octane aerial attack that keeps defenders on their toes. Plus, Dan Quinn’s defense is getting key stops and taking the ball away in critical moments.

WEEK 2 GAME BALLS

MVP: Derek Carr, Raiders

It is time for the football world to acknowledge Carr’s improvement from good to great under Jon Gruden. The veteran quarterback is off to a sizzling start with 817 pass yards and a 4/1 touchdown-to-interception ratio through two games. Against the Steelers, Carr’s value extended beyond the numbers as he made timely throws in key moments. After enduring countless questions regarding his future, Carr has silenced his critics with stellar play.

Coach of the Week: Phil Snow, Panthers defensive coordinator

The Panthers suffocated the Saints with a creative defensive plan that flummoxed Sean Payton and Jameis Winston. The Saints were held to 128 yards of offense with Winston unable to find holes in Carolina's airtight coverage. Snow’s defenders picked off Winston twice and notched four sacks on the day. The Panthers have amassed 10 sacks and three interceptions through two weeks.

Offensive Player of the Week: Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Brady keeps beating Father Time with his spectacular performances at an advanced age. The 44-year-old QB tossed five touchdowns and tallied 276 passing yards against Atlanta.

Defensive Player of the Week: Mike Edwards, Buccaneers

When a safety has a pair of pick-sixes, he deserves a little hardware. Edwards’ turnover chain-worthy performance showcased his instincts, awareness and ball skills. The third-year pro stepped in front of an option route to record his first pick-six on a 31-yard return. The combination of pass-rush pressure and Edwards’ anticipation resulted in the impressive catch-and-run.

Edwards followed it up a few minutes later with an interception on a batted ball that landed in his lap. With the 15-yard interception return putting the proverbial nail in the Falcons’ coffin, Edwards deserves a game ball for his work in garbage time.

Rookie of the Week: Micah Parsons, Cowboys

Imagine being asked to play a position you haven't played since high school. That's what the Cowboys asked Micah Parsons to do when they moved him from linebacker to defensive end this week to help overcome the losses of Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory.

The rookie was up to the challenge, posting eight QB pressures, a sack and a tackle for loss against the Chargers. The 6-foot-3, 246-pound Parsons overwhelmed Los Angeles OT Storm Norton with his combination of speed, power and skills. Parsons' natural pass-rush ability stood out in a one-game audition at EDGE that could lead to a bigger role down the line.

Unsung Hero: Julio Jones, Titans

It's weird to name an all-time great as an unsung hero, but Jones’ 100-yard game will be overshadowed by Derrick Henry’s sensational 35-carry, 182-yard effort. However, the Titans needed their new WR1 to make his mark in the passing game to create some space for Henry and others.

Jones’ workmanlike performance should silence some of the questions about his ability to anchor a passing game as a No. 1 option. Moreover, it gives the Titans’ coaches a glimpse of what their offense could be when they put all of the pieces of the puzzle together.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

