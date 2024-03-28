National Football League
Browns GM interested in retaining Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper 'as long as possible'
Browns GM interested in retaining Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper 'as long as possible'

Published Mar. 28, 2024 1:38 p.m. ET

It didn't take long for the Cleveland Browns to sign receiver Jerry Jeudy to an extension after he was recently acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos, and it appears that Jeudy might not be the only Cleveland receiver to be offered an extension this offseason either. 

Amari Cooper, a former first-round pick, is in the final year of a five-year contract that he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 and is currently carrying a cap hit of more than $23 million into this season. 

However, Browns general manager Andrew Berry hinted that the team could lower Cooper's cap hit by signing him to a new deal. 

"Coop's a Pro-Bowl caliber receiver. He's played very well for us the past two years." Berry said, per NBC Sports. "He's a strong presence in the locker room. We love him. Players like that, you want to make sure that you can retain him as long as possible." 

In two seasons with Cleveland, Cooper has hauled in 150 catches for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns. As a result, it's easy to see why the Browns would want to extend Cooper beyond the 2024 season. 

