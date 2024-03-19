WR Jerry Jeudy, Browns reportedly agree to three-year, $58 million extension
The Cleveland Browns have agreed to sign wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to a three-year, $58 million extension, NFL Network reported Tuesday. It includes $41 million guaranteed and keeps Jeudy in Cleveland through 2027.
Jeudy was previously scheduled to hit the open market after the 2024 NFL season.
Cleveland acquired Jeudy from the Denver Broncos last week for a fourth- and sixth-round draft pick. Jeudy, 24, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Broncos, who selected him with the No. 15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama.
Last season, Jeudy totaled 54 receptions for 758 yards and two touchdowns. The season prior, he finished with a career-best 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns. With the Browns, Jeudy is part of a wide receiver room that includes Amari Cooper — who posted a career-best 1,250 receiving yards last season — and Elijah Moore.
Elsewhere, the Browns have re-signed defensive end Za'Darius Smith, while signing linebackers Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush, among other moves, this offseason.
Cleveland is coming off an 11-6 season that saw it get eliminated by the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card round.
