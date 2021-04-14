National Football League Big Board: Joel Klatt's top 50 prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Joel Klatt

FOX Sports College Football Analyst

With the 2021 NFL Draft a little more than two weeks away, this class is deep at quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback and offensive line.

Here are my rankings of the top 50 players on my Big Board, regardless of team needs.

THE TOP 10

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson, 6-6, 213

As is the case with most big boards in 2021, Lawrence ranks as my No. 1 player in this draft. This guy is phenomenal, folks, and we've been seeing that since he burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2018. Lawrence possesses the experience and leadership traits that NFL teams are seeking. He can make every single throw. The only knock on Lawrence is that he threw a lot of screen passes. Well, that's because the Tigers had Travis Etienne in the backfield. Lawrence is a for-sure bet, and I think he will be a top-five quarterback in the NFL in his first three to four seasons.

Joel Klatt ranks his top 10 quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon, 6-6, 325

The tackle from Oregon is an absolute athletic freak. When you talk about a prospect with a really high floor, Sewell is one of the safest picks in this class. But Sewell's ceiling is also incredibly high, and there's a chance he could become one of the top tackles in all of football. He already has the strength and athleticism, but the 20-year-old is also still young and developing. He will get more reps under his belt and develop further. He jumps off the tape, and I love his game. Sewell is a plug-and-play tackle, and he can be your franchise cornerstone for the next 10 or 15 years.

3. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State, 6-3, 227

It has become en vogue to knock Fields during the draft process. Everyone's saying, "Oh, he's not Zach Wilson. He's not this or that." The fact remains that Fields was the best player on the field virtually every time he stepped out there. He is a phenomenal talent. He developed well under Ryan Day. This guy has a great arm and attacks the field with accuracy in all areas. He didn't turn the football over, and he displays tremendous athleticism. He's a great leader, and I think the critics are being far too hard on Fields.

4. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU, 6-0, 201

Chase opted out of the 2020 season, but trust me, folks, this guy is an absolute monster. I love his physicality at the line of scrimmage. He's big enough to body up defensive backs, but he also has that suddenness of movement that allows him to create space, and then he catches the ball well. Chase is outstanding after the catch, and he's also a clean route runner. He's the whole package at wide receiver.

5. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU, 6-2, 214

Wilson is an incredible talent, and I love his game. He reminds me a little bit of a poor man's Patrick Mahomes, with a little Baker Mayfield in there. What I love about him is he can throw the football off any platform. If his feet aren't with him, he can still drive the football. He's very accurate. He's like a shortstop playing the position. He's athletic, and he has strong leadership skills.

6. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama, 5-10, 180

The reason I put Waddle just ahead of DeVonta Smith – even though he's coming off that ankle injury – is because he can affect the game in such dynamic ways as a special-teams player. He's one of the best returners we've seen in a long time. The fact that he's such a fearless returner and has the speed to take it the distance at any moment makes him a really dynamic player on a 53-man roster. That speed is incredible. Waddle possesses a lot of the same traits that Smith has. He has an understanding of how to attack defenses. When those two were on the field together, defenses didn't stand a chance.

7. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida, 6-6, 245

Pitts' best trait is that he consistently beats man coverage regardless of the defender. Corners, safeties, linebackers ... nobody can cover him. He has great hands, keeps his feet on the ground and is an absolute nightmare matchup for defenses.

Skip Bayless explains why the Cowboys should select Pitts if he falls to No.10.

8. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama, 6-0, 170

Smith is unbelievable. I was one of those championing his cause for the Heisman Trophy early last season. He's silky smooth through the field, whether he's running from the slot or outside. He understands spacing and defensive structure. He can manipulate the defense by forcing pressure on certain zones or a man defender. He really opens up the picture for a quarterback, and that speed is something you just can't teach. And he has great hands to boot. I love his ability. I think he's going to succeed. I know there are some questions about his size and his skinny frame. But if you can succeed at Alabama and if you can succeed in the SEC with that frame, you will be able to succeed at the next level. No questions for me about DeVonta Smith. I think he's a fabulous player.

Nick Wright and Brandon Marshall discuss DeVonta Smith's NFL prospects.

9. Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern, 6-4, 304

Slater is so strong at the point of attack and so smooth that it's easy to see why he will be selected in the first round. His stock skyrocketed when he played well against Chase Young in Northwestern's 2019 matchup with Ohio State.

10. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 207

Farley easily could have been the second cornerback selected last year, but he came back before opting out of the season. He was a wide receiver early in his career, and you can see that athleticism pop off the screen as a cornerback now.

THE REST OF THE BIG BOARD

11. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State, 6-3, 246

12. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama, 6-2, 208

13. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU, 6-1, 202

14. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson, 5-10, 215

15. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State, 6-4, 224

16. Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah, OLB, Notre Dame, 6-1, 215

17. Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan, 6-3, 261

18. Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (Fla.), 6-7, 266

19. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, Southern California, 6-5, 308

20. Zaven Collins, OLB, Tulsa, 6-5, 259

21. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina, 6-1, 205

22. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern, 6-0, 192

23. Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami, 6-6, 260

24. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech, 6-4, 314

25. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama, 6-3, 217

26. Nick Bolton, ILB, Missouri, 5-11, 237

27. Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State, 6-5, 257

28. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida, 5-11, 189

29. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama, 6-1, 232

30. Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia, 6-2, 249

31. Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan, 6-5, 326

32. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State, 6-6, 313

33. Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington, 6-3, 290

34. Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama, 6-4, 310

35. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota, 6-0, 190

36. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama, 6-5, 312

37. Asante Samuel, Jr., CB, Florida State, 5-10, 180

38. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina, 5-10, 220

39. Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama, 6-6, 333

40. Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma, 6-3, 253

41. Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky, 6-4, 234

42. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue, 5-7, 181

43. Joseph Ossai, OLB/DE, Texas, 6-4, 256

44. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC, 6-1, 194

45. Joe Tryon, DE/OLB, Washington, 6-5, 262

46. Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville, 5-9, 165

47. Terrace Marshall, Jr., WR, LSU, 6-3, 205

48. Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa, 6-3, 313

49. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State, 6-1, 195

50. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State, 6-5, 251

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.