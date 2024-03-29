National Football League
Arik Armstead 'extremely disrespected' by 49ers with low-ball contract offer
National Football League

Arik Armstead 'extremely disrespected' by 49ers with low-ball contract offer

Updated Mar. 29, 2024 2:57 p.m. ET

The San Francisco 49ers released Arik Armstead earlier this month after the two sides were unable to agree to a revised contract, which the veteran defensive end recently suggested showed that the team didn't value him.

"They extended an offer to me of $6 million for a one-year deal with incentives to go up to like eight," Armstead said. "When they sent that over, I did feel extremely disrespected. … That level of compensation is nowhere near the type of player that I am — not even just the type of player that I am, [but] what I've committed to the game, what I've committed to my team [and] what I've committed to the organization and my community. 

"I didn't feel like it was representative of who I am as a player and a person."

Armstead, who ended up signing a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars after his release, also said that he knows "for a fact" that he puts "a lot more into football than [the] majority of" other players.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I put a lot into what I do," he said. "I'm not just a guy who goes to practice, goes home and just does all the bare minimum team stuff just to get by. I'm a guy who watches the most film, invests the most time in my body, preparation, working on my game, working on my craft. I have a real passion for this and a true love for this."

The 30-year-old totaled five sacks and 27 combined tackles in the 2023 regular season. He also registered one sack and six combined tackles in San Francisco's grueling overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. 

Armstead's best season for the 49ers came in 2019, when he logged 10 sacks, 54 combined tackles and two forced fumbles. San Francisco selected Armstead with the No. 17 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oregon.

Armstead joins a Jaguars team that lost five of their last six games this past season en route to missing the playoffs after reaching the AFC divisional round in 2022. Defensively, Jacksonville surrendered 239.8 passing yards (26th in the NFL), 103.1 rushing yards (ninth), 342.8 total yards (22nd) and 21.8 points (17th) per game in 2023.

Armstead is now part of a lively Jacksonville pass-rushing attack, which includes two-time Pro Bowler Josh Allen and Travon Walker, who combined for 27.5 sacks last season.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
San Francisco 49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars
National Football League
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Five QBs selected in Colin Cowherd's 12-pick mock

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Five QBs selected in Colin Cowherd's 12-pick mock

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes