49ers dismiss defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after Super Bowl LVIII loss

Published Feb. 14, 2024 3:26 p.m. ET

The San Francisco 49ers have fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after one season, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday.

Wilks arrived in San Francisco last offseason after an impressive turn as Carolina Panthers interim head coach in 2022, nearly leading the Panthers to a playoff spot after the early-season firing of Matt Rhule. He replaced outgoing defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans, who was a close runner-up as NFL Coach of the Year in his first season as Houston Texans head coach.

The 49ers defense regressed slightly under Wilks but still remained among the best in the NFL, finishing the regular season eighth in total defense and third in scoring defense. However, the defense failed to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl once again Sunday, as the 49ers lost 25-22 in overtime.

Wilks' defense was also inconsistent in the playoffs, allowing 21 points to the Green Bay Packers and 31 to the Detroit Lions, forcing San Francisco to stage comeback victories in both games en route to its Super Bowl berth.

